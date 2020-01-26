Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2020, 02:05:40 AM
Snakebite with black current
Jimmy Cooper
Today at 12:54:13 AM
Never heard of that,my shift mate says the black represents the blood when a snake bites.
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:44 AM
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP  klins
El Capitan
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:03:45 AM
Diesel in the cross  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:34:07 AM
Cider and black was diesel,cider and Guinness is black velvet. Fuck knows what Guinness and black is, shite probably. :alf:
