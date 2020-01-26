Welcome,
January 26, 2020, 02:05:40 AM
Snakebite with black current
Author
Topic: Snakebite with black current (Read 32 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 092
Snakebite with black current
Today
at 12:54:13 AM »
Never heard of that,my shift mate says the black represents the blood when a snake bites.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Posts: 8 419
Re: Snakebite with black current
Today
at 01:02:44 AM »
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP
El Capitan
Posts: 40 234
Re: Snakebite with black current
Today
at 01:03:45 AM »
Diesel in the cross
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 092
Re: Snakebite with black current
Today
at 01:34:07 AM »
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP
Cider and black was diesel,cider and Guinness is black velvet. Fuck knows what Guinness and black is, shite probably.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
