Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 094





Posts: 3 094 Do people still take acid? « on: January 25, 2020, 10:16:42 PM »





I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s. Logged

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 177





Classical LiberalPosts: 177 Re: Do people still take acid? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:41:30 AM » Makes you laugh uncontrollably because now everything is absurd Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 008







TMPosts: 14 008 Re: Do people still take acid? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:11:16 AM » IT'S LIKE SOME OLDER HIPPIES WHO WORK IN A SHOP AND YER MENTION WOODSTOCK.



NO . . . . NO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 739





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 739Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Do people still take acid? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:55:22 AM »



Same with magic mushrooms, I havenít heard of people having those for decades. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures