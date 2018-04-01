Welcome,
Do people still take acid?
Topic: Do people still take acid?
Steboro
Do people still take acid?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:42 PM
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Do people still take acid?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:39 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 10:16:42 PM
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
Not something Ive experienced although Ive wondered about it.Apart from hallucinations what else does it do.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
DowningAlbion
Re: Do people still take acid?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:41:30 AM
Makes you laugh uncontrollably because now everything is absurd
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Do people still take acid?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:57:32 AM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 12:41:30 AM
Makes you laugh uncontrollably because now everything is absurd
My Life does that to me now.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Re: Do people still take acid?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:04:56 AM
I LIKED IT
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: Do people still take acid?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:11:16 AM
IT'S LIKE SOME OLDER HIPPIES WHO WORK IN A SHOP AND YER MENTION WOODSTOCK.
NO . . . . NO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Do people still take acid?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:55:22 AM
Same with magic mushrooms, I havent heard of people having those for decades.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
