January 26, 2020, 02:05:35 AM
Author Topic: Do people still take acid?  (Read 121 times)
Steboro
« on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 PM »
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:55:39 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:16:42 PM
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.



Not something Ive experienced although Ive wondered about it.Apart from hallucinations what else does it do.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
DowningAlbion
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:30 AM »
Makes you laugh uncontrollably because now everything is absurd
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:57:32 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:41:30 AM
Makes you laugh uncontrollably because now everything is absurd
My Life does that to  me now.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:04:56 AM »
I LIKED IT  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:11:16 AM »
IT'S LIKE SOME OLDER HIPPIES WHO WORK IN A SHOP AND YER MENTION WOODSTOCK.

NO . . . . NO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:55:22 AM »
Same with magic mushrooms, I havent heard of people having those for decades.

 :pd:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
