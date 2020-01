Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 089





The ace face.





Posts: 24 089The ace face. Re: Do people still take acid? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:55:39 PM » Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:16:42 PM







I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s. Not something Iíve experienced although Iíve wondered about it.Apart from hallucinations what else does it do. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "