January 26, 2020, 12:30:15 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Do people still take acid?
Author
Topic: Do people still take acid? (Read 78 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 092
Do people still take acid?
Yesterday
at 10:16:42 PM »
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 089
The ace face.
Re: Do people still take acid?
Yesterday
at 11:55:39 PM »
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
Not something Ive experienced although Ive wondered about it.Apart from hallucinations what else does it do.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
