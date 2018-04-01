Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 089





The ace face.





Posts: 24 089The ace face. Re: Do people still take acid? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:55:39 PM » Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:16:42 PM







I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s. Not something Ive experienced although Ive wondered about it.Apart from hallucinations what else does it do. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "