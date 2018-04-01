Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Do people still take acid?
Steboro
« on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 PM »
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:55:39 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:16:42 PM
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.



Not something Ive experienced although Ive wondered about it.Apart from hallucinations what else does it do.
