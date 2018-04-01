Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Do people still take acid?  (Read 32 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 092


« on: Today at 10:16:42 PM »
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 418


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:04 PM »
LAST TIME I DROPPED A TAB WAS IN THE ROUNDEL PUB I WAS TRIPPING FOR 2 FUCKING DAYS lost
