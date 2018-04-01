Welcome,
January 25, 2020, 10:54:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Do people still take acid?
Author
Topic: Do people still take acid? (Read 32 times)
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 092
Do people still take acid?
Today
at 10:16:42 PM »
I've not heard anyone saying I dropped an acid since the 90s.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 418
Re: Do people still take acid?
Today
at 10:30:04 PM »
LAST TIME I DROPPED A TAB WAS IN THE ROUNDEL PUB I WAS TRIPPING FOR 2 FUCKING DAYS
