January 26, 2020, 05:35:25 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
Author
Topic: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!! (Read 242 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 003
GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:41 PM »
PIGEONS, PIGEONS AND MORE PIGEONS !!!
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 852
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:09 PM »
I have wood pigeons nesting in front garden but they don't come into back garden where feeders are' think the owls out there scare them off.
Get yerself an owl TM.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 003
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:29 PM »
DON'T WORK
THERE'S A NOTICEABLY GREATER AMOUNT OF WOOD PIGEONS THIS YEAR UNFORTUNATELY !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 003
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:16 PM »
AND I THOUGHT COLLARED DOVES WERE STARTING TO TAKE OVER. PERHAPS THEY'RE INTERBREEDING ???
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 427
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:18 PM »
LEAVE EM ALONE YER CRUEL CUNT
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 078
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:53 PM »
Wood pigeons are classed as vermin,and you can shoot them all year round.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 235
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:11:53 PM
Wood pigeons are classed as vermin,and you can shoot them all year round.
Do you get them in your quaint village full of white folk, Bill?
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 129
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:33:06 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:11:53 PM
Wood pigeons are classed as vermin,and you can shoot them all year round.
Do you get them in your quaint village full of white folk, Bill?
Linthorpe?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 280
Pack o cunts
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:22:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:53:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:33:06 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:11:53 PM
Wood pigeons are classed as vermin,and you can shoot them all year round.
Do you get them in your quaint village full of white folk, Bill?
Linthorpe?
No white folk in Linthorpe now
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 852
Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:26:50 PM »
Pigeons gather in Towns because of all the scruffy cunts throwing food about when they've had enough of it' they don't see the need to use the bins provided.
