Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 003







TMPosts: 14 003 GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!! « on: Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM » PIGEONS, PIGEONS AND MORE PIGEONS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 852







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 852 Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 PM » I have wood pigeons nesting in front garden but they don't come into back garden where feeders are' think the owls out there scare them off.

Get yerself an owl TM. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 003







TMPosts: 14 003 Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 PM »



THERE'S A NOTICEABLY GREATER AMOUNT OF WOOD PIGEONS THIS YEAR UNFORTUNATELY !!! DON'T WORKTHERE'S A NOTICEABLY GREATER AMOUNT OF WOOD PIGEONS THIS YEAR UNFORTUNATELY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 003







TMPosts: 14 003 Re: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:17:16 PM » AND I THOUGHT COLLARED DOVES WERE STARTING TO TAKE OVER. PERHAPS THEY'RE INTERBREEDING ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats