Author Topic: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!  (Read 121 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM »
PIGEONS, PIGEONS AND MORE PIGEONS !!!   
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 PM »
I have wood pigeons nesting in front garden but they don't come into back garden where feeders are' think the owls out there scare them off.
Get yerself an owl TM.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 PM »
DON'T WORK   oleary

THERE'S A NOTICEABLY GREATER AMOUNT OF WOOD PIGEONS THIS YEAR UNFORTUNATELY !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:17:16 PM »
AND I THOUGHT COLLARED DOVES WERE STARTING TO TAKE OVER. PERHAPS THEY'RE INTERBREEDING ???   
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 PM »
LEAVE EM ALONE YER CRUEL CUNT
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 PM »
Wood pigeons are classed as vermin,and you can shoot them all year round.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 11:11:53 PM
Wood pigeons are classed as vermin,and you can shoot them all year round.


Do you get them in your quaint village full of white folk, Bill?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:33:06 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 11:11:53 PM
Wood pigeons are classed as vermin,and you can shoot them all year round.


Do you get them in your quaint village full of white folk, Bill?

Linthorpe?

 :pd:
