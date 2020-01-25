Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2020
Author Topic: GARDEN BIRDWATCH !!!  (Read 79 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 08:24:41 PM »
PIGEONS, PIGEONS AND MORE PIGEONS !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jethro Tull
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:26:09 PM »
I have wood pigeons nesting in front garden but they don't come into back garden where feeders are' think the owls out there scare them off.
Get yerself an owl TM.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:08:29 PM »
DON'T WORK   oleary

THERE'S A NOTICEABLY GREATER AMOUNT OF WOOD PIGEONS THIS YEAR UNFORTUNATELY !!!
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:17:16 PM »
AND I THOUGHT COLLARED DOVES WERE STARTING TO TAKE OVER. PERHAPS THEY'RE INTERBREEDING ???   
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:31:18 PM »
LEAVE EM ALONE YER CRUEL CUNT
