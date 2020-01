Tortured_Mind



JUST HAD ME HAGGIS LAD !!! « on: Today at 06:20:03 PM »



BIT OF A TRADITIONALIST IS YER UNCLE T_M



ACCOMPANIED WITH NEEPS AND TATTIES AND A GLASS OF WHISKY.



NO BAGPIPES THOUGH





WAS GOING TO GET ONE FOR 5 FROM THE CASTLEGATE BUT HELD FIRE AND GOT ONE FROM ASDA ALONG WITH 4 PINT MILK, A TURNIP AND A FRUIT CAKE FOR THE SAME PRICE !!! AND VERY NICE IT WAS TOO !!!

You just don't see enough haggis, milk, turnip and fruit cake promotions these days.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

I hope it wasn't a fuckin blend like.







What whisky was it TM lad?
I hope it wasn't a fuckin blend like.

HAD TO PUT SOME POP IN



I'LL TELL YER WHAT JOHNNY LAD IT WAS GRANTS AND IT WAS A BIT HARSH FOR ME.
HAD TO PUT SOME POP IN
CAN NORMALLY DRINK WHISKY NEAT TOO ALTHOUGH I DO LIKE IT WITH LEMONADE AND ICE

Re: JUST HAD ME HAGGIS LAD !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:29:06 PM »

IT WAS ONE OF THE CHEAPER ONES AT THE TIME. THAT MANY AVAILABLE IT'S A GAMBLE WHICH ONE TO GO FOR.
AND PEOPLE COME UP WITH ALL THESE CONFLICTING THEORIES ON IT !!!

Re: JUST HAD ME HAGGIS LAD !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:41:43 PM » GET SOME CARLINS IN TO YOU YA DAFT CUNT 👍

Re: JUST HAD ME HAGGIS LAD !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:44:36 PM » WHAT ON BURNS NIGHT ??? !!!