I know 5 people who killed themselves last year and i've got a friend from Redcar who seems very close to the edge. My Duo partner's roadie for his tribute show is 27 years old and very close to the edge.

my niece did her psychology doctorate in male suicide that's how much it's proliferating, sad for all concerned.No time for the ignorant who say it's cowardice.

