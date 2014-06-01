Welcome,
Another river tees jumper today
Author
Topic: Another river tees jumper today (Read 52 times)
RIK MAYALL
Another river tees jumper today
It's becoming an awful trend this.
Re: Another river tees jumper today
I know 5 people who killed themselves last year and i've got a friend from Redcar who seems very close to the edge.
My Duo partner's roadie for his tribute show is 27 years old and very close to the edge.
towz
Re: Another river tees jumper today
Associating with you, I'm not surprised
RIK MAYALL
Re: Another river tees jumper today
Associating with you, I'm not surprised
Touchy touchy, someone knicked ya missus burka?
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Another river tees jumper today
It's becoming an awful trend this.
my niece did her psychology doctorate in male suicide that's how much it's proliferating, sad for all concerned.No time for the ignorant who say it's cowardice.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Another river tees jumper today
Associating with you, I'm not surprised
Touchy touchy, someone knicked ya camel's burka?
Corrected.
RIK MAYALL
Re: Another river tees jumper today
Mental Health?
Drug Use?
Loading...