January 25, 2020, 05:58:56 PM
Author Topic: Another river tees jumper today
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 05:33:35 PM »
It's becoming an awful trend this.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:36:29 PM »
I know 5 people who killed themselves last year and i've got a friend from Redcar who seems very close to the edge.

My Duo partner's roadie for his tribute show is 27 years old and very close to the edge.


towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:37:23 PM »
Associating with you, I'm not surprised
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:38:23 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:37:23 PM
Associating with you, I'm not surprised


Touchy touchy, someone knicked ya missus burka?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:41:02 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:33:35 PM
It's becoming an awful trend this.



my niece did her psychology doctorate in male suicide that's how much it's proliferating, sad for all concerned.No time for  the ignorant who say it's cowardice.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:43:13 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:37:23 PM
Associating with you, I'm not surprised


Touchy touchy, someone knicked ya camel's burka?

Corrected.

 jc
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:43:51 PM »
Mental Health?
Drug Use?
