January 26, 2020, 12:29:59 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pleased for Liddle
Author
Topic: Pleased for Liddle (Read 217 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 278
Pack o cunts
Pleased for Liddle
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:13:59 PM »
That the current fashion for goggles in your hoody means he can finally go out and not be ashamed of his work gear
Not sure they do a 4XL in short though
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:08:09 AM by Ural Quntz
»
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 994
Re: Pleased for Liddle
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:45:39 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 129
Re: Pleased for Liddle
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:58:18 PM »
What are they meant for?
Extreme cold weather or mugging people or both?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 278
Pack o cunts
Re: Pleased for Liddle
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:18:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:58:18 PM
What are they meant for?
Extreme cold weather or mugging people or both?
Fashion innit
Normally worn behind your head in the hood
Apart from when you're welding of course
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
dutch gash
Online
Posts: 142
Re: Pleased for Liddle
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:07:33 AM »
Googles or goggles ? Im confused 😐
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 278
Pack o cunts
Re: Pleased for Liddle
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:08:47 AM »
Quote from: dutch gash on
Today
at 12:07:33 AM
Googles or goggles ? Im confused 😐
Changed it for you - look at the picture stupid EU cunt
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
