Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 278



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 278Pack o cunts Pleased for Liddle « on: Yesterday at 05:13:59 PM »







Not sure they do a 4XL in short though



That the current fashion for goggles in your hoody means he can finally go out and not be ashamed of his work gearNot sure they do a 4XL in short though « Last Edit: Today at 12:08:09 AM by Ural Quntz » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 994







TMPosts: 13 994 Re: Pleased for Liddle « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:45:39 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 129







Posts: 13 129 Re: Pleased for Liddle « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:58:18 PM »



Extreme cold weather or mugging people or both?



What are they meant for?Extreme cold weather or mugging people or both? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19