January 26, 2020, 12:29:54 AM
Author Topic: Pleased for Liddle  (Read 216 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 278

Pack o cunts


« on: Yesterday at 05:13:59 PM »
That the current fashion for goggles in your hoody means he can finally go out and not be ashamed of his work gear



Not sure they do a 4XL in short though

 :alf:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:09 AM by Ural Quntz » Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 994



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:45:39 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 129



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:58:18 PM »
What are they meant for?

Extreme cold weather or mugging people or both?

 :pd:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 278

Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:18:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:58:18 PM
What are they meant for?

Extreme cold weather or mugging people or both?

 :pd:

Fashion innit

Normally worn behind your head in the hood

Apart from when you're welding of course

 
Logged
dutch gash
Posts: 142


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:33 AM »
Googles or goggles ? Im confused 😐
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 278

Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:08:47 AM »
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 12:07:33 AM
Googles or goggles ? Im confused 😐

Changed it for you - look at the picture stupid EU cunt

 :lenin:
Logged
