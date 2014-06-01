Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2020, 07:38:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is this what you call white privilege?  (Read 329 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 142



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:53:56 PM »
https://youtu.be/cwXS3fiSnhA
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 232


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:58:53 PM »
Have a day off FFS 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 411


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:08 PM »
 FUCKING SCUM I HOPE THEY CAUGHT THE CUNTS  :wanker:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 927


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:19:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:58:53 PM
Have a day off FFS 


Have a day off?

 
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 091


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:39:01 PM »
It almost looks staged.

The bicycle  mick
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 085


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:34:51 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:53:56 PM
https://youtu.be/cwXS3fiSnhA
we'll never know now they've pulled the video, :chrisk:
 give us a clue, was it catholics. :pope2:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 142



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:48:18 PM »
Hasn't been pulled. The clue about its contents is above
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 085


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:58:13 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
Hasn't been pulled. The clue about its contents is above
video no longer available, i'm guessing it's muzzies or immigrants judging by the wokes' reaction.  monkey
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 927


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:01:28 PM »
Theres about 15 niggaaaaaz (gang term) kicking fuck out of a honky white mother fucker. 

One rides over him on a bike. Others strip him.

While they boot fuck out of him, jump on him and punch him repeatedly.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 717


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:13:30 PM »
Strange fruit.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 085


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:29:12 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:13:30 PM
Strange fruit.

never applied in this country,ridiculous reference,what we are seeing now are self imposed  ghettos based on race,religion and culture.we really are becoming a mini usa.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 717


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:48:11 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:29:12 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:13:30 PM
Strange fruit.

never applied in this country,ridiculous reference,what we are seeing now are self imposed  ghettos based on race,religion and culture.we really are becoming a mini usa.

Ghettos are never self imposed.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 275

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:54:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:58:53 PM
Have a day off FFS 

That's a pretty dumb response from you Matty - not like you

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 085


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:15:21 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:48:11 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:29:12 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:13:30 PM
Strange fruit.

never applied in this country,ridiculous reference,what we are seeing now are self imposed  ghettos based on race,religion and culture.we really are becoming a mini usa.

Ghettos are never self imposed.
birds of a feather,you can live where you want in this country money permitting,it's no coincidence you have large areas  of  immigrants due to lack of wilful integration.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:18:22 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:01:28 PM
Theres about 15 niggaaaaaz (gang term) kicking fuck out of a honky white mother fucker. 

One rides over him on a bike. Others strip him.

While they boot fuck out of him, jump on him and punch him repeatedly.


Fucker gets up and shrugs it off though.



 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 927


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:18:22 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:01:28 PM
Theres about 15 niggaaaaaz (gang term) kicking fuck out of a honky white mother fucker. 

One rides over him on a bike. Others strip him.

While they boot fuck out of him, jump on him and punch him repeatedly.


Fucker gets up and shrugs it off though.



 


He does n'all.

He's as 'ard as 'Arry Acko  mcl
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 927


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:24:35 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 03:58:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
Hasn't been pulled. The clue about its contents is above
video no longer available, i'm guessing it's muzzies or immigrants judging by the wokes' reaction.  monkey


Coulby it's still up pal.


Police in Minneapolis have arrested more than a dozen suspected gang members, some as young as 13, accused of preying on drunk people and robbing them of their cellphones and valuables in a series of violent attacks.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 127



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:44:26 PM »
Total fucking scum.

Execute the lot of 'em.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:12:27 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:24:35 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 03:58:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
Hasn't been pulled. The clue about its contents is above
video no longer available, i'm guessing it's muzzies or immigrants judging by the wokes' reaction.  monkey


Coulby it's still up pal.


Police in Minneapolis have arrested more than a dozen suspected gang members, some as young as 13, accused of preying on drunk people and robbing them of their cellphones and valuables in a series of violent attacks.




Don't waste your time Rik.

When it comes to technology, Coulby is a fuckin stupid cunt.















Actually, he is always a fuckin stupid cunt.






 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 127



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:17:24 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:12:27 PM

Don't waste your time Rik.

When it comes to technology, Coulby is a fuckin stupid cunt.

Actually, he is always a fuckin stupid cunt.

 

NO HE ISN'T!

 












He's good at graphs.

and



erm....


er...







Well he IS good at graphs.

 klins

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:26:58 PM »
 monkey
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 085


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:58:47 PM »
When I clicked on the link YouTube said video unavailable,that was on my computer,will try on my phone you cunts.
Or ii could google lone white kid attacks underprivileged black innocents and wears out the bike tyres by rubbing his body on them. :matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 127



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:02:58 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 142



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:23:54 PM »
Theres a notification warning users about content .........just click ok
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 