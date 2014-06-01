Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 25, 2020, 02:30:17 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is this what you call white privilege?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is this what you call white privilege? (Read 49 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 136
Is this what you call white privilege?
«
on:
Today
at 01:53:56 PM »
https://youtu.be/cwXS3fiSnhA
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 231
Re: Is this what you call white privilege?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:58:53 PM »
Have a day off FFS
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 404
Re: Is this what you call white privilege?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:08:08 PM »
FUCKING SCUM I HOPE THEY CAUGHT THE CUNTS
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 916
Once in every lifetime
Re: Is this what you call white privilege?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:19:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:58:53 PM
Have a day off FFS
Have a day off?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...