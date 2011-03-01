Welcome,
January 25, 2020, 01:15:04 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
Author
Topic: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos? (Read 66 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 333
Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:25 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972
Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 073
The ace face.
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:04 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:32:25 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972
Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
they walked there obviously,
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 720
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:27 PM
Another ship that was on a voyage to see the melting ice got stuck in the ice this week.
Climate changes. Thats what it does and the planet is obviously going to heat up due to the suns luminosity.
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:11:39 AM
The hole in the ozone layer is now the smallest it has been since NASA started measuring
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 059
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:16:41 AM
I paid. I sent Glenn Miller Airlines to get Don.
Archie Stevens
Posts: 172
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:39:06 AM
Would prefer a football or tits thread.
You, Willie and Shedwank Bill are one fucking dull, monotonous trio.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 132
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:53:02 AM
7 daya
Loading...