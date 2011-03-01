Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2020, 01:15:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?  (Read 66 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 333


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:32:25 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972

Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 073


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:32:25 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972

Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
they walked there obviously, mcl
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 720


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 PM »
Another ship that was on a voyage to see the melting ice got stuck in the ice this week.


Climate changes. Thats what it does and the planet is obviously going to heat up due to the suns luminosity.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 273

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:11:39 AM »
The hole in the ozone layer is now the smallest it has been since NASA started measuring
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 059



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:16:41 AM »
I paid. I sent Glenn Miller Airlines to get Don.
Logged
Archie Stevens
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 172


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:39:06 AM »
 Would prefer a football or tits thread.
You, Willie and Shedwank Bill are one fucking dull, monotonous trio.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 132



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:53:02 AM »
7 daya  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 