January 24, 2020
Author Topic: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?  (Read 15 times)
« on: Today at 11:32:25 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972

Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:32:25 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972

Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
they walked there obviously, mcl
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:38:27 PM »
Another ship that was on a voyage to see the melting ice got stuck in the ice this week.


Climate changes. Thats what it does and the planet is obviously going to heat up due to the suns luminosity.
