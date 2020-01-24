Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 24, 2020, 11:39:31 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos? (Read 15 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 333
Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
on:
Today
at 11:32:25 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972
Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 073
The ace face.
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:36:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:32:25 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-51242972
Because these fruit loops from all over the world have been shipped, flown and driven in time lecture world leaders on the bullshit climate con.
they walked there obviously,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 718
Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:38:27 PM »
Another ship that was on a voyage to see the melting ice got stuck in the ice this week.
Climate changes. Thats what it does and the planet is obviously going to heat up due to the suns luminosity.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...