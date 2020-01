Ben G



Online



Posts: 3 718





Mountain KingPosts: 3 718

Re: Who is paying for all these climate activists to go to Davos? « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:38:27 PM » Another ship that was on a voyage to see the melting ice got stuck in the ice this week.





Climate changes. That’s what it does and the planet is obviously going to heat up due to the suns luminosity.