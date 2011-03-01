|
Snoozy
The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.
Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.
Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day.
You will.
Call it coincidence or bullshit but shortly after my ex walked out (22 years ago now) leaving me with two young kids, I received a phone call from one of my Mams friends. This was before the split was public knowledge and she was a born again Christian. At the time I was contemplating taking the ex back and all this lady said was shed been praying and shed had a voice in her head telling her to call me and say the words Theres more in the future than there is in the past to me. Im not saying it was Gods message or owt but it gave me the confidence at the time to call it a day with the ex and move on. I spent next three years bringing up two great kids on my own before meeting current wife and life just gets better each year.
Suppose what Im saying is, hang in there and things will get better and you will find love again.
And btw, gin and tonic here 😊
Logged
Ben G
What doesnt break you does make you stronger.
No idea how I coped in a foreign country when Id been abandoned. I drank at first but in the end just concentrated on not being beaten.
The Korean prosecutors also tried to nail me for failing a drug test. I was given OxyContin by the doc for a neck injury and they still pushed for a conviction. A foreigner failing a drug test is a big thing over there. They searched my house, took my MacBook and everything.
They dropped it in the end.
Logged
Tory Cunt
