January 25, 2020, 09:18:47 PM
Author Topic: Are you on it?  (Read 503 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« on: Yesterday at 10:04:00 PM »
Bottle of rum here before I head out to a Milf haunt in Southsea
Tory Cunt
RIK MAYALL
*****
Posts: 10 927


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:04:00 PM
Bottle of rum here before I head out to a Milf haunt in Southsea

How amazing.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:17:47 PM »
Its better than whats been thrown at me since my daughter tried to top herself.
DowningAlbion
***
Posts: 171


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 PM »
All sympathies extended...
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:23:18 PM »
Two years ago now. Ill never fully get over it financially or emotionally.


Still dont know the exact reason behind it but I suspect her boss was touching her or even worse.

He got her drunk one night and drove her home. She was absolutely hammered and he was drink driving too. The ex wife had to physically stop me from killing him.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 24 087


The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:17:47 PM
Its better than whats been thrown at me since my daughter tried to top herself.
terrible thing to happen,how is her recovery doing if I may ask.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 PM »
Left hospital in September after over 18 months.

Shes walking but shell never be fully mobile again.


My ex wife divorced me to claim state benefits after Id raised money and took out a 15k bank loan.

Sold my beautiful sports coupe too.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Posts: 510


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 PM »
TERRIBLE BEN  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

HOPE YOU CAN SOMEDAY COME TO TERMS WITH IT

HAVE A GOOD NIGHT AND TRY A FAWSTERS OR TWO

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 24 087


The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:43:50 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:52 PM
Left hospital in September after over 18 months.

Shes walking but shell never be fully mobile again.


My ex wife divorced me to claim state benefits after Id raised money and took out a 15k bank loan.

Sold my beautiful sports coupe too.
good luck for the future for you all.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 71 737

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 PM »
A LOT OF WOMEN CAN BE FUCKING BRUTAL  👎

ESPECIALLY WHERE MONEY IS CONCERNED  👍
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM »
The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.

Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.

Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day.
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 8 414


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:11:33 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM
The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.

Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.

Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day.
YER WILL BEN GOOD LUCK  :like:
Snoozy
****
Posts: 215


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:12:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM
The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.

Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.

Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day.

You will.
Call it coincidence or bullshit but shortly after my ex walked out (22 years ago now) leaving me with two young kids, I received a phone call from one of my Mams friends. This was before the split was public knowledge and she was a born again Christian. At the time I was contemplating taking the ex back and all this lady said was shed been praying and shed had a voice in her head telling her to call me and say the words Theres more in the future than there is in the past  to me. Im not saying it was Gods message or owt but it gave me the confidence at the time to call it a day with the ex and move on. I spent next three years bringing up two great kids on my own before meeting current wife and life just gets better each year.
Suppose what Im saying is, hang in there and things will get better and you will find love again.

And btw, gin and tonic here 😊
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 8 414


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:12:50 PM »
SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS WITH THE HEATING FULL ON DRINKING ICE COLD AMSTEL  BEER ME BOYS  jc :beer:
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 13 127



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:12:50 PM
SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS WITH THE HEATING FULL ON DRINKING ICE COLD AMSTEL  BEER ME BOYS  jc :beer:



 
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 339


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:04:00 PM
Bottle of rum here before I head out to a Milf haunt in Southsea

No its fucking dry January  
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 13 127



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:23:30 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:04:00 PM
Bottle of rum here before I head out to a Milf haunt in Southsea

No its fucking dry January  

One more week.

Stay strong brother Bob.

 
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:12:45 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM
The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.

Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.

Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day.

You will.
Call it coincidence or bullshit but shortly after my ex walked out (22 years ago now) leaving me with two young kids, I received a phone call from one of my Mams friends. This was before the split was public knowledge and she was a born again Christian. At the time I was contemplating taking the ex back and all this lady said was shed been praying and shed had a voice in her head telling her to call me and say the words Theres more in the future than there is in the past  to me. Im not saying it was Gods message or owt but it gave me the confidence at the time to call it a day with the ex and move on. I spent next three years bringing up two great kids on my own before meeting current wife and life just gets better each year.
Suppose what Im saying is, hang in there and things will get better and you will find love again.

And btw, gin and tonic here 😊

What doesnt break you does make you stronger.

No idea how I coped in a foreign country when Id been abandoned. I drank at first but in the end just concentrated on not being beaten.

The Korean prosecutors also tried to nail me for failing a drug test. I was given OxyContin by the doc for a neck injury and they still pushed for a conviction. A foreigner failing a drug test is a big thing over there. They searched my house, took my MacBook and everything.

They dropped it in the end.
tunstall
*****
Posts: 2 959


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:39:16 PM »
been "on it"

Stavanger........10 bar a pint

bed time now, graft in the morning


:like:
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 PM »
Im off out now.

Should pull but its never certain.

Ill report back
tunstall
*****
Posts: 2 959


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:42:31 PM
Should pull but its never certain.

Ill report back

yeh

let us know his name
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 8 414


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 11:44:27 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:42:31 PM
Should pull but its never certain.

Ill report back

yeh

let us know his name
  lost
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 10 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 PM »
 
Gingerpig
*****
Posts: 516


Glorious Leader


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:58:32 PM »
Caring sharing community on here  :alf: :alf:

But,more gen than OTR  :mido:

OOps .... 1664 :nige:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Posts: 14 059



« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:15:09 AM »
Ben, for a fucking Tory bastard, youre ok

Im second time around too. Much better, because neither of you take any shite, so no pressure cooker builds up

Good luck
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline Offline

View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:31:17 AM »
Black Grouse BTW. Cheap as chips for a smokey one
towz
*****
Posts: 7 619


« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:02:25 AM »
Any luck Ben G?
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 10 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:34:38 AM »
Probably ended up having a wank.
towz
*****
Posts: 7 619


« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:37:10 AM »
In a cave?
38red
****
Posts: 247


« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:20:42 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:12:50 PM
SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS WITH THE HEATING FULL ON DRINKING ICE COLD AMSTEL  BEER ME BOYS  jc :beer:
The Finns have a word for this: Kalsarikännit - sitting at home in your underwear, getting drunk, with no intention of going outhttps://finland.fi/emoji/kalsarikannit/
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Posts: 3 943



« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:37:44 AM »
Sounds like you have had a shit time Ben but always take pride in what you did and do for your daughter.  Hope everything gets better and easier in time.
RedSteel
*****
Posts: 9 062

UTB


« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:28:24 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:14:01 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:04:00 PM
Bottle of rum here before I head out to a Milf haunt in Southsea

How amazing.

Bit mean spirited Rik   :steptoe:
RIK MAYALL
*****
Posts: 10 927


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:27:51 PM »
Mean spirited?

A mean spirit would be Jack Daniels
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:36:08 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:02:25 AM
Any luck Ben G?


Bloody Fijians
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 8 414


« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:38:17 PM »
 
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:36:08 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:02:25 AM
Any luck Ben G?


Bloody Fijians
 
towz
*****
Posts: 7 619


« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:35:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:38:17 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:36:08 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:02:25 AM
Any luck Ben G?


Bloody Fijians
 

I assume some big hard Fijians pulled all the chicks?
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 24 087


The ace face.


« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:39:36 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:35:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:38:17 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:36:08 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:02:25 AM
Any luck Ben G?


Bloody Fijians
 

I assume some big hard Fijians pulled all the chicks?
macho marines 1 mediocre matelots 0.  :chrisk:
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 13 127



« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:50:46 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:37:10 AM
In a cave?

STAITHES - A GREAT PLACE FOR A WANK
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 723


« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:19:51 PM »
Has anyone ever accidentally had gay sex with a lad from Fiji?


Asking for a friend  :pd:
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 24 087


The ace face.


« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:52:42 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:19:51 PM
Has anyone ever accidentally had gay sex with a lad from Fiji?


Asking for a friend  :pd:
Probably Johnny but it wouldnt have been an accident 
