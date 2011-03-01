Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 720





Mountain KingPosts: 3 720 Are you on it? « on: Yesterday at 10:04:00 PM » Bottle of rum here before I head out to a Milf haunt in Southsea Logged Tory Cunt

DowningAlbion

Offline



Posts: 171





Posts: 171 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 PM » All sympathies extended... Logged "The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 720





Mountain KingPosts: 3 720 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:23:18 PM » Two years ago now. Ill never fully get over it financially or emotionally.





Still dont know the exact reason behind it but I suspect her boss was touching her or even worse.



He got her drunk one night and drove her home. She was absolutely hammered and he was drink driving too. The ex wife had to physically stop me from killing him. Logged Tory Cunt

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 720





Mountain KingPosts: 3 720 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 PM » Left hospital in September after over 18 months.



Shes walking but shell never be fully mobile again.





My ex wife divorced me to claim state benefits after Id raised money and took out a 15k bank loan.



Sold my beautiful sports coupe too. Logged Tory Cunt

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 509





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 509 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 PM »



HOPE YOU CAN SOMEDAY COME TO TERMS WITH IT



HAVE A GOOD NIGHT AND TRY A FAWSTERS OR TWO



BEER ME BUD TERRIBLE BENHOPE YOU CAN SOMEDAY COME TO TERMS WITH ITHAVE A GOOD NIGHT AND TRY A FAWSTERS OR TWOBEER ME BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 073





The ace face.





Posts: 24 073The ace face. Re: Are you on it? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:43:50 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:52 PM Left hospital in September after over 18 months.



Shes walking but shell never be fully mobile again.





My ex wife divorced me to claim state benefits after Id raised money and took out a 15k bank loan.



Sold my beautiful sports coupe too.

good luck for the future for you all. good luck for the future for you all. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 727



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 727I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Are you on it? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 PM » A LOT OF WOMEN CAN BE FUCKING BRUTAL 👎



ESPECIALLY WHERE MONEY IS CONCERNED 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 720





Mountain KingPosts: 3 720 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM » The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.



Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.



Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day. Logged Tory Cunt

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 215





Posts: 215 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:12:45 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.



Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.



Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day.



You will.

Call it coincidence or bullshit but shortly after my ex walked out (22 years ago now) leaving me with two young kids, I received a phone call from one of my Mams friends. This was before the split was public knowledge and she was a born again Christian. At the time I was contemplating taking the ex back and all this lady said was shed been praying and shed had a voice in her head telling her to call me and say the words Theres more in the future than there is in the past  to me. Im not saying it was Gods message or owt but it gave me the confidence at the time to call it a day with the ex and move on. I spent next three years bringing up two great kids on my own before meeting current wife and life just gets better each year.

Suppose what Im saying is, hang in there and things will get better and you will find love again.



And btw, gin and tonic here 😊 You will.Call it coincidence or bullshit but shortly after my ex walked out (22 years ago now) leaving me with two young kids, I received a phone call from one of my Mams friends. This was before the split was public knowledge and she was a born again Christian. At the time I was contemplating taking the ex back and all this lady said was shed been praying and shed had a voice in her head telling her to call me and say the words Theres more in the future than there is in the past  to me. Im not saying it was Gods message or owt but it gave me the confidence at the time to call it a day with the ex and move on. I spent next three years bringing up two great kids on my own before meeting current wife and life just gets better each year.Suppose what Im saying is, hang in there and things will get better and you will find love again.And btw, gin and tonic here 😊 Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 396





Posts: 8 396 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:12:50 PM » SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS WITH THE HEATING FULL ON DRINKING ICE COLD AMSTEL BEER ME BOYS « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:42 PM by monkeyman » Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 720





Mountain KingPosts: 3 720 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:12:45 PM Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM The RN gave me an 11 year contract on rejoining and that takes me to full pension.



Young mans game but the money is good and I get free socks.



Just getting my head down and maybe Ill meet another lass one day.



You will.

Call it coincidence or bullshit but shortly after my ex walked out (22 years ago now) leaving me with two young kids, I received a phone call from one of my Mams friends. This was before the split was public knowledge and she was a born again Christian. At the time I was contemplating taking the ex back and all this lady said was shed been praying and shed had a voice in her head telling her to call me and say the words Theres more in the future than there is in the past  to me. Im not saying it was Gods message or owt but it gave me the confidence at the time to call it a day with the ex and move on. I spent next three years bringing up two great kids on my own before meeting current wife and life just gets better each year.

Suppose what Im saying is, hang in there and things will get better and you will find love again.



And btw, gin and tonic here 😊

You will.Call it coincidence or bullshit but shortly after my ex walked out (22 years ago now) leaving me with two young kids, I received a phone call from one of my Mams friends. This was before the split was public knowledge and she was a born again Christian. At the time I was contemplating taking the ex back and all this lady said was shed been praying and shed had a voice in her head telling her to call me and say the words Theres more in the future than there is in the past  to me. Im not saying it was Gods message or owt but it gave me the confidence at the time to call it a day with the ex and move on. I spent next three years bringing up two great kids on my own before meeting current wife and life just gets better each year.Suppose what Im saying is, hang in there and things will get better and you will find love again.And btw, gin and tonic here 😊

What doesnt break you does make you stronger.



No idea how I coped in a foreign country when Id been abandoned. I drank at first but in the end just concentrated on not being beaten.



The Korean prosecutors also tried to nail me for failing a drug test. I was given OxyContin by the doc for a neck injury and they still pushed for a conviction. A foreigner failing a drug test is a big thing over there. They searched my house, took my MacBook and everything.



They dropped it in the end. What doesnt break you does make you stronger.No idea how I coped in a foreign country when Id been abandoned. I drank at first but in the end just concentrated on not being beaten.The Korean prosecutors also tried to nail me for failing a drug test. I was given OxyContin by the doc for a neck injury and they still pushed for a conviction. A foreigner failing a drug test is a big thing over there. They searched my house, took my MacBook and everything.They dropped it in the end. Logged Tory Cunt

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 2 957





Posts: 2 957 Re: Are you on it? « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:39:16 PM »



Stavanger........10 bar a pint



bed time now, graft in the morning







been "on it"Stavanger........10 bar a pintbed time now, graft in the morning Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 516





Glorious Leader





Posts: 516Glorious Leader Re: Are you on it? « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:58:32 PM »



But,more gen than OTR



OOps .... 1664 Caring sharing community on hereBut,more gen than OTROOps .... 1664 Logged