Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 977







TMPosts: 13 977 TALKING TO `THE PUNTER` IN THE SOOPERMARKET !!! « on: Today at 09:38:41 PM »

SAW LIGHT UP LANE !!!



WELL I WAS TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF JUST THE OTHER DAY THERE.



PUT ON A BIT OF PORK AS HE'S MUTATED INTO AN ALCOHOLIC AND TAKEAWAY MONGER.



BEEN A LONG TIME BETWEEN DRINKS SINCE I ENCOUNTERED HIM.



NOW YOU TAKE CARE AND MIND HOW YOU GO !!! REMEMBER ??? SPENT DAY IN BOOKIES AND PUB !!!SAW LIGHT UP LANE !!!WELL I WAS TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF JUST THE OTHER DAY THERE.PUT ON A BIT OF PORK AS HE'S MUTATED INTO AN ALCOHOLIC AND TAKEAWAY MONGER.BEEN A LONG TIME BETWEEN DRINKS SINCE I ENCOUNTERED HIM.NOW YOU TAKE CARE AND MIND HOW YOU GO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats