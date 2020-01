Ben G



Mountain King

Spurs tickets... « on: Today at 09:14:45 PM » I managed to get free ones on tickets for troops.



They were home tickets but me and Golby werenít arsed and knew there would be loads of tourists and neutrals in.



Day before the game I got an email telling me that my tickets were cancelled because Iím an away fan. I forgot to change my registered address from Middlesbrough.



Now Iím banned for breaching the T & Cs



True story bro.