Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 24, 2020, 08:28:14 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough council children care classed as inadequate
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough council children care classed as inadequate (Read 48 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 130
Middlesbrough council children care classed as inadequate
«
on:
Today
at 07:21:59 PM »
WTF do these public servants do. Given all the shit and risk with grooming gangs surely looking after vulnerable kids should simply be a priority. Fucking useless public sector cunts. I wonder how many are being abused
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/vulnerable-middlesbrough-children-facing-harm-17621965
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 055
Re: Middlesbrough council children care classed as inadequate
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:33:00 PM »
A third of children in Middlesbrough live in poverty
Its easy to read articles and skate past words that are actually stunning
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 228
Re: Middlesbrough council children care classed as inadequate
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:05:15 PM »
no one lives in poverty under the tories. fact.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...