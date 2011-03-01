Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough council children care classed as inadequate  (Read 48 times)
« on: Today at 07:21:59 PM »
WTF do these public servants do. Given all the shit and risk with grooming gangs surely looking after vulnerable kids should simply be a priority. Fucking useless public sector cunts. I wonder how many are being abused

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/vulnerable-middlesbrough-children-facing-harm-17621965
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:33:00 PM »
A third of children in Middlesbrough live in poverty

Its easy to read articles and skate past words that are actually stunning
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:05:15 PM »
no one lives in poverty under the tories. fact.
