CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 110







Posts: 13 110 Re: NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:46:15 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:34:11 PM Is the old boy gardener going?



I hope so.



He'd get very excited looking at the pitch. A virginal strip of earth ready to be ploughed and planted.



Just imagine what he could do with that (although it's much smaller than the gardens he is used to). I hope so.He'd get very excited looking at the pitch. A virginal strip of earth ready to be ploughed and planted.Just imagine what he could do with that (although it's much smaller than the gardens he is used to). Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19