Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2020, 05:08:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON  (Read 83 times)
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 741


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:47:25 PM »
NEVER SORE KONE OF YOU AT FULHAM IS ANY1ONE GOING TO CHATLTON THEN COS ILL BE FLYING DOWN AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT COOMING HOME MONDAY AGAIN
Logged
nekder365
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 287


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:24:49 PM »
Hope your arms dont get to tired with all the flying jjb...sorry i mean Brocky.....
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 128


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:47:50 PM »
Got my Brentford tickets.  :like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 738


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:34:11 PM »
Is the old boy gardener going?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 110



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:46:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:34:11 PM
Is the old boy gardener going?

I hope so.

He'd get very excited looking at the pitch.  A virginal strip of earth ready to be ploughed and planted.

Just imagine what he could do with that (although it's much smaller than the gardens he is used to).
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 