Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 24, 2020, 05:08:07 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON (Read 83 times)
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 741
NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON
«
on:
Today
at 02:47:25 PM »
NEVER SORE KONE OF YOU AT FULHAM IS ANY1ONE GOING TO CHATLTON THEN COS ILL BE FLYING DOWN AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT COOMING HOME MONDAY AGAIN
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 287
Re: NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:24:49 PM »
Hope your arms dont get to tired with all the flying jjb...sorry i mean Brocky.....
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 128
Re: NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:47:50 PM »
Got my Brentford tickets.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 738
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:34:11 PM »
Is the old boy gardener going?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 110
Re: NEXT LONDON GAME FOR ME IS CHATLTON
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:46:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:34:11 PM
Is the old boy gardener going?
I hope so.
He'd get very excited looking at the pitch. A virginal strip of earth ready to be ploughed and planted.
Just imagine what he could do with that (although it's much smaller than the gardens he is used to).
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...