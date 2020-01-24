Bobupanddown

Posts: leet George Soros « on: Yesterday at 12:05:20 PM »



https://www.rt.com/news/479034-george-soros-education-dictators/



But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns







Wants to educate you to the ways of Globalism, leftism, mass immigration and climate change.But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns

Skinz

Posts: 1 977 Re: George Soros « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:02:19 PM »



Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 135 Re: George Soros « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:16:10 PM »



https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/01/24/the-climate-emergency-is-a-threat-to-democracy/ Interesting article on this so called climate emergency by those with a vested interest in control and highlighting its parallels with the emergence of nazism in 1933. Logged

El Capitan

A wonderful philanthropist

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 074 Re: George Soros « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:43:17 PM » He worships at the feet of St Greta of Thunderbox. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Snopes pro left wing . Its founder was a registered republican! Its a widely respected fact checking site hated by Breitbart headtheballs because it keeps debunking their lies. So they do what they do, try to discredit the fact checkers with more alternative truths. Snopes pro left wing. Its founder was a registered republican! Its a widely respected fact checking site hated by Breitbart headtheballs because it keeps debunking their lies. So they do what they do, try to discredit the fact checkers with more alternative truths. Logged

towz

Posts: 7 617 Re: George Soros « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:55:37 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:05:20 PM



https://www.rt.com/news/479034-george-soros-education-dictators/



But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns









Wants to educate you to the ways of Globalism, leftism, mass immigration and climate change.But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns

Ah yes Russia Today, a reliable source of balanced objective news reporting

Bobupanddown

Snopes pro left wing . Its founder was a registered republican! Its a widely respected fact checking site hated by Breitbart headtheballs because it keeps debunking their lies. So they do what they do, try to discredit the fact checkers with more alternative truths.

Snopes pro left wing. Its founder was a registered republican! Its a widely respected fact checking site hated by Breitbart headtheballs because it keeps debunking their lies. So they do what they do, try to discredit the fact checkers with more alternative truths.

Snopes is not left wing?



Yeah of course it isn't, neither is the Guardian or the Independent- both bastions of truth Snopes is not left wing?Yeah of course it isn't, neither is the Guardian or the Independent- both bastions of truth Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 3 943 Re: George Soros « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:34:05 AM » Like i said, people who like to rely on fake news and bogus science hate snopes and claim its left wing because it debunks and exposes the malicious bullshit they peddle. However it takes a fair hand in fact checking stories and leftist propaganda is dug out as much as any other. Just happens that infowars and breitbart with their deliberate strategy of just making stuff up has given snopes so much material. Logged