Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2020, 10:48:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: George Soros  (Read 291 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: leet


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:05:20 PM »
Wants to educate you to the ways of Globalism, leftism, mass immigration and climate change.

https://www.rt.com/news/479034-george-soros-education-dictators/

But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 977


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:02:19 PM »
When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.

Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 135



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:16:10 PM »
Interesting article on this so called climate emergency by those with a vested interest in control and highlighting its parallels with the emergence of nazism in 1933.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/01/24/the-climate-emergency-is-a-threat-to-democracy/
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 230


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:59:35 PM »
A wonderful philanthropist  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: leet


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:50:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:59:35 PM
A wonderful philanthropist  :like:

Think the same about Charles Koch?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 074


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:43:17 PM »
He worships at the feet of St Greta of Thunderbox.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: leet


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:17:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:43:17 PM
He worships at the feet of St Greta of Thunderbox.

St Greta of Autism, maiden of the spectrum.

HOW DARE YOU!?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 943



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:33:13 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 02:02:19 PM
When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.

Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt 

Snopes pro left wing  cry. Its founder was a registered republican! Its a widely respected fact checking site hated by Breitbart headtheballs because it keeps debunking their lies. So they do what they do, try to discredit the fact checkers with more alternative truths.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 617


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:55:37 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:05:20 PM
Wants to educate you to the ways of Globalism, leftism, mass immigration and climate change.

https://www.rt.com/news/479034-george-soros-education-dictators/

But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns  :wanker: :wanker:





Ah yes Russia Today, a reliable source of balanced objective news reporting
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:08 AM by towz » Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: leet


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:11:40 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:33:13 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 02:02:19 PM
When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.

Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt 

Snopes pro left wing  cry. Its founder was a registered republican! Its a widely respected fact checking site hated by Breitbart headtheballs because it keeps debunking their lies. So they do what they do, try to discredit the fact checkers with more alternative truths.

Snopes is not left wing? 

Yeah of course it isn't, neither is the Guardian or the Independent- both bastions of truth  :wanker:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 943



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:34:05 AM »
Like i said, people who like to rely on fake news and bogus science hate snopes and claim its left wing because it debunks and exposes the malicious bullshit they peddle. However it takes a fair hand in fact checking stories and leftist propaganda is dug out as much as any other. Just happens that infowars and breitbart with their deliberate strategy of just making stuff up has given snopes so much material.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 977


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:21:05 AM »
It's a funny one Infowars. If you can wade through the obvious bullshit you'd probably find 'the important bits' will have some truth to it. Problem is, he dresses the 'truth' up with so much shit, no fucker believes him(an extreme version of what our newspapers do to the same story). Jones is a useful idiot in those regards(a shill), or he'd have been taken out years ago. As for Snopes. They need to have a word to who's doing the politics section as there's an obvious left-wing bias, to the point I'm amazed they don't answer half with some 'whataboutery'.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 