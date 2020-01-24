Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2020, 02:50:25 AM
Author Topic: George Soros  (Read 210 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 333


« on: Yesterday at 12:05:20 PM »
Wants to educate you to the ways of Globalism, leftism, mass immigration and climate change.

https://www.rt.com/news/479034-george-soros-education-dictators/

But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns  :wanker: :wanker:
Skinz
Posts: 1 976


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:02:19 PM »
When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.

Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 132



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:16:10 PM »
Interesting article on this so called climate emergency by those with a vested interest in control and highlighting its parallels with the emergence of nazism in 1933.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/01/24/the-climate-emergency-is-a-threat-to-democracy/
El Capitan
Posts: 40 230


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:59:35 PM »
A wonderful philanthropist  :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 333


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:50:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:59:35 PM
A wonderful philanthropist  :like:

Think the same about Charles Koch?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 074


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:43:17 PM »
He worships at the feet of St Greta of Thunderbox.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 333


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:17:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:43:17 PM
He worships at the feet of St Greta of Thunderbox.

St Greta of Autism, maiden of the spectrum.

HOW DARE YOU!?
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 940



« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:33:13 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 02:02:19 PM
When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.

Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt 

Snopes pro left wing  cry. Its founder was a registered republican! Its a widely respected fact checking site hated by Breitbart headtheballs because it keeps debunking their lies. So they do what they do, try to discredit the fact checkers with more alternative truths.
