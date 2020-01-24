Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: George Soros  (Read 82 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 12:05:20 PM »
Wants to educate you to the ways of Globalism, leftism, mass immigration and climate change.

https://www.rt.com/news/479034-george-soros-education-dictators/

But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns  :wanker: :wanker:
Skinz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:02:19 PM »
When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.

Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:10 PM »
Interesting article on this so called climate emergency by those with a vested interest in control and highlighting its parallels with the emergence of nazism in 1933.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/01/24/the-climate-emergency-is-a-threat-to-democracy/
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:59:35 PM »
A wonderful philanthropist  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
