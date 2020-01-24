Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 24, 2020, 03:23:46 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
George Soros
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: George Soros (Read 82 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 324
George Soros
«
on:
Today
at 12:05:20 PM »
Wants to educate you to the ways of Globalism, leftism, mass immigration and climate change.
https://www.rt.com/news/479034-george-soros-education-dictators/
But nothing to see here folks, the boards useful leftie idiots will be along to tell us this is perfectly normal behaviour and you better learn to use the correct pronouns
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 976
Re: George Soros
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:02:19 PM »
When you've got Snopes(pro left-wing) writing essays on what Soros 'didn't do' *cough* in his younger years during the war then you know you've hit a nerve. The left turn a blind eye to this as they need his cash.
Baggy eyed, coffin-dodging cunt
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 129
Re: George Soros
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:16:10 PM »
Interesting article on this so called climate emergency by those with a vested interest in control and highlighting its parallels with the emergence of nazism in 1933.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/01/24/the-climate-emergency-is-a-threat-to-democracy/
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 225
Re: George Soros
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:59:35 PM »
A wonderful philanthropist
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...