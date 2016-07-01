Welcome,
January 31, 2020, 01:17:33 AM
Coronavirus
Author
Topic: Coronavirus (Read 1056 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 404
Coronavirus
«
on:
January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM »
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 302
Pack o cunts
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #1 on:
January 24, 2020, 11:46:06 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Dunno though Steve
Just to be on the safe side I won't be drinking it
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 405
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #2 on:
January 24, 2020, 01:32:01 PM »
Think you're right normal flu kills thousands of old and infirm every year but not worried about and even if it is a stronger more virulent strain there's a world of differences between China and the Chinese and most 1st world countries where public health is concerned
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 201
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #3 on:
January 24, 2020, 01:40:55 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Youre getting as bad as plaz
.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 203
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #4 on:
January 25, 2020, 09:14:37 AM »
I travelled around China during the SARS outbreak and I confirm there was a lot of scrutinous checks at airports.
Remember the Chinese eat anything that moves from rats to insects. This one is suspected to have stemmed from eating bats. They don't seem to give a shit about hygiene and toxins in their food.
Fucking awful place.
They always masks and its not just now.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 970
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #5 on:
January 25, 2020, 11:54:52 AM »
I'd rather go to Pakistan than China
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 065
UTB
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #6 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:28:50 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on January 25, 2020, 11:54:52 AM
I'd rather go to Pakistan than China
Two countries I hopefully will never visit in my lifetime .
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 404
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #7 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM »
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 201
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #8 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
or comeonboro,
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 221
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #9 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:35:28 PM »
3 in France now
Its getting closer
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 725
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #10 on:
January 25, 2020, 02:51:16 PM »
The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.
I had to wear a mask on the subway in Seoul .
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 084
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #11 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM »
Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 813
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #12 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 201
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #13 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:31:12 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM
Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.
democratic ones aren't too far behind in the lying stakes,
trust no cunt, you'll live longer.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 137
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #14 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:43:19 PM »
I spent a month in China.
I got the shits.
True story.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 404
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #15 on:
January 25, 2020, 04:06:44 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on January 25, 2020, 02:51:16 PM
The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.
I had to wear a mask on the subway in Seoul .
That's beause you are an ugly fuck, nothing to do with viruses.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 404
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #16 on:
January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 201
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #17 on:
January 25, 2020, 04:30:49 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
of what,going to china, it's hardly Benidorm for the masses.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 203
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #18 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:49:45 PM »
Id try anything once but this would be off limits
https://mobile.twitter.com/theJeremyVine/status/1220829564328390661
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 137
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #19 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:54:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 25, 2020, 06:49:45 PM
Id try anything once but this would be off limits
https://mobile.twitter.com/theJeremyVine/status/1220829564328390661
You'd have to be batty to eat that.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 813
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #20 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:56:37 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
You sound like a teenager who has just discovered Orwell's 1984
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 137
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #21 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:57:41 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 06:56:37 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
You sound like a teenager who has just discovered Orwell's 1984
I bet he knows Van Halen's.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 259
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #22 on:
January 26, 2020, 11:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
This is true steve.
Point is, its going to escalate pretty fucking sharpish. Hope your mate likes hospital food.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 396
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #23 on:
January 27, 2020, 09:47:47 AM »
80 dead and 2000 known infections.
I'm sure it'll be fine
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 746
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #24 on:
January 27, 2020, 05:11:20 PM »
One of the few Sheakespeare plays I've not worked on!
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 000
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #25 on:
January 27, 2020, 05:13:27 PM »
WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE
ITK
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 763
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #26 on:
January 27, 2020, 05:41:37 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 27, 2020, 05:11:20 PM
One of the few Sheakespeare plays I've not worked on!
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 021
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #27 on:
January 27, 2020, 05:53:07 PM »
COULD WE GET IT OFF THEM ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 203
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #28 on:
January 29, 2020, 09:50:44 AM »
BA stopped all flights in/out mainland China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 404
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #29 on:
January 29, 2020, 12:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 29, 2020, 09:50:44 AM
BA stopped all flights in/out mainland China
Bedwetters.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 201
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #30 on:
January 29, 2020, 12:24:04 PM »
just keep away from tiddly's with a cough.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
BarnesBoroFC
Offline
Posts: 422
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #31 on:
January 29, 2020, 01:48:03 PM »
Can't say people are overly concerned here in Japan
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 152
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #32 on:
January 29, 2020, 01:53:28 PM »
I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 201
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #33 on:
January 29, 2020, 02:04:12 PM »
Quote from: calamity on January 29, 2020, 01:53:28 PM
I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area.
That's more putins style.
Anyway,everyone knows AIDS was created by the CIA,
and spread by johnny.(PROBABLY)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 883
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #34 on:
January 29, 2020, 02:08:40 PM »
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 302
Pack o cunts
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #35 on:
January 29, 2020, 02:50:18 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 29, 2020, 02:04:12 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 29, 2020, 01:53:28 PM
I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area.
That's more putins style.
Anyway,everyone knows AIDS was created by the CIA,
and spread by johnny.(PROBABLY)
Spread by no johnny wasn't it?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 883
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #36 on:
January 29, 2020, 03:49:52 PM »
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 970
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #37 on:
January 29, 2020, 05:32:53 PM »
i thought it was spread by having sexual contact....
not wanking over internet images
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 883
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 06:39:46 AM »
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 203
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #39 on:
Yesterday
at 06:30:15 PM »
Climate change scientists supporting the WHO have used their models to predict that 183 Milion will be infected by the end of Feb.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:34:08 PM by Wee_Willie
»
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 201
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:38 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 06:30:15 PM
Climate change scientists supporting the WHO have used their models to predict that 183 Milion will be infected by the end of Feb.
that give them a bit more room in china then.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 221
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 07:43:02 PM »
It's God's way of saying theres too many take aways
Turks are next
thicko
Offline
Posts: 53
Seriously thick...
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:10 PM »
Sad about that British Airways plane from Wuhan crashing tomorrow...
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 560
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:12 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Have you told the World Health Organisation this?
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 152
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:23 PM »
https://www.google.no/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/01/29/experts-debunk-fringe-theory-linking-chinas-coronavirus-weapons-research/%3foutputType=amp
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 221
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:18 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 10:04:23 PM
https://www.google.no/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/01/29/experts-debunk-fringe-theory-linking-chinas-coronavirus-weapons-research/%3foutputType=amp
Oh why spoil a good thread by debunking and truths
This is the first thread in ages that hasnt turned in to an argument between the usual suspects after about 8-9 comments! 🙄😊
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 152
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #46 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:48 PM »
I put the initial rumour up
Just adding fuel to the thread, enough tin hatters in here to know there is no smoke without fire
And also; shut it you cant
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 221
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:14 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 11:11:48 PM
I put the initial rumour up
Just adding fuel to the thread, enough tin hatters in here to know there is no smoke without fire
And also; shut it you cant
Be aware I know where you live and the layout of your house 😜
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 071
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 12:35:10 AM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Yesterday
at 09:56:12 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Have you told the World Health Organisation this?
He played Santa in St Albans shopping centre. He knows stuff
