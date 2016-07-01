Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Coronavirus  (Read 970 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM »
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.

If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.

Load of bollocks.
Ural Quntz
« Reply #1 on: January 24, 2020, 11:46:06 AM »
Dunno though Steve

Just to be on the safe side I won't be drinking it

 :alf: :beer:
Think you're right normal flu kills thousands of old and infirm every year but not worried about and even if it is a stronger more virulent strain there's a world of differences  between China and the Chinese and most 1st world countries where public health is concerned
Youre getting as bad as plaz  :basil:.
I travelled around China during the SARS outbreak and I confirm there was a lot of scrutinous checks at airports.

Remember the Chinese eat anything that moves from rats to insects. This one is suspected to have stemmed from eating bats. They don't seem to give a shit about hygiene and toxins in their food.

Fucking awful place.   

They always masks and its not just now.
I'd rather go to Pakistan than China
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.

Don't let the newspapers control you.
or comeonboro, mcl
3 in France now
Its getting closer
The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.
I had to wear a mask on the subway in Seoul .
Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.

Don't let the newspapers control you.

When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well  lost
Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM
Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.
democratic ones aren't too far behind in the lying stakes,
trust no cunt, you'll live longer. :lids:
I spent a month in China.

I got the shits.

True story.

 oleary
Quote from: Ben G on January 25, 2020, 02:51:16 PM
The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.
I had to wear a mask on the subway in Seoul .

That's beause you are an ugly fuck, nothing to do with viruses.  :basil: monkey
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?

If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
 
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?

If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
 
of what,going to china, it's hardly Benidorm for the masses. :basil:
Id try anything once but this would be off limits


https://mobile.twitter.com/theJeremyVine/status/1220829564328390661
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 25, 2020, 06:49:45 PM
Id try anything once but this would be off limits


https://mobile.twitter.com/theJeremyVine/status/1220829564328390661

You'd have to be batty to eat that.

 :chrisk:





 
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.

Don't let the newspapers control you.

When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well  lost

When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?

If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
 

You sound like a teenager who has just discovered Orwell's 1984
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 06:56:37 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.

Don't let the newspapers control you.

When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well  lost

When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?

If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
 

You sound like a teenager who has just discovered Orwell's 1984



I bet he knows Van Halen's.
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.

Don't let the newspapers control you.


This is true steve.


Point is, its going to escalate pretty fucking sharpish. Hope your mate likes hospital food.
80 dead and 2000 known infections.

I'm sure it'll be fine  klins
One of the few Sheakespeare plays I've not worked on!
WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE

ITK
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 27, 2020, 05:11:20 PM
One of the few Sheakespeare plays I've not worked on!

 mcl
COULD WE GET IT OFF THEM ???   
BA stopped all flights in/out mainland China
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:50:44 AM
BA stopped all flights in/out mainland China

Bedwetters.  charles
just keep away from tiddly's with a cough. :lids:
Can't say people are overly concerned here in Japan
I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area.   :stairlift:
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 01:53:28 PM
I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area.   :stairlift:
That's more putins style. :chrisk:
Anyway,everyone knows AIDS was created by the CIA, monkey
 and spread by johnny.(PROBABLY) rava
Spread by no johnny wasn't it?

 :basil:
 mcl
i thought it was spread by having sexual contact....

not wanking over internet images
 mick






 mcl
Climate change scientists supporting the WHO have used their models to predict that 183 Milion will be infected by the end of Feb.

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:30:15 PM
Climate change scientists supporting the WHO have used their models to predict that 183 Milion will be infected by the end of Feb.


that give them a bit more room in china then.
It's God's way of saying theres too many take aways  :pope2:
Turks are next  :alastair:
Sad about that British Airways plane from Wuhan crashing tomorrow...
Have you told the World Health Organisation this? :alf:
https://www.google.no/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/01/29/experts-debunk-fringe-theory-linking-chinas-coronavirus-weapons-research/%3foutputType=amp
