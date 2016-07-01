Steve Göldby



Posts: 9 404 Coronavirus « on: January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM » I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.



If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.



Load of bollocks. Logged

Ural Quntz



If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.



Load of bollocks.



Dunno though Steve



Just to be on the safe side I won't be drinking it



Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 405 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #2 on: January 24, 2020, 01:32:01 PM » Think you're right normal flu kills thousands of old and infirm every year but not worried about and even if it is a stronger more virulent strain there's a world of differences between China and the Chinese and most 1st world countries where public health is concerned Logged

Jimmy Cooper

If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.



Load of bollocks.

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 201 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #4 on: January 25, 2020, 09:14:37 AM » I travelled around China during the SARS outbreak and I confirm there was a lot of scrutinous checks at airports.



Remember the Chinese eat anything that moves from rats to insects. This one is suspected to have stemmed from eating bats. They don't seem to give a shit about hygiene and toxins in their food.



Fucking awful place.



They always masks and its not just now. Logged

tunstall

Posts: 2 970 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #5 on: January 25, 2020, 11:54:52 AM » I'd rather go to Pakistan than China Logged

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 404 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #7 on: January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM » I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.



Don't let the newspapers control you. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Don't let the newspapers control you.

mingebag

Posts: 4 219 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #9 on: January 25, 2020, 12:35:28 PM » 3 in France now

Its getting closer Logged

Ben G



The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 084 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #11 on: January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM » Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies. Logged

Gramsci

Don't let the newspapers control you.



Jimmy Cooper

democratic ones aren't too far behind in the lying stakes,

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 137 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #14 on: January 25, 2020, 03:43:19 PM »



I got the shits.



True story.



Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 201 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #18 on: January 25, 2020, 06:49:45 PM »





https://mobile.twitter.com/theJeremyVine/status/1220829564328390661 Id try anything once but this would be off limits Logged

El Capitan

Don't let the newspapers control you.





This is true steve.





Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 395 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #23 on: January 27, 2020, 09:47:47 AM »



I'm sure it'll be fine 80 dead and 2000 known infections.I'm sure it'll be fine Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 742 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #24 on: January 27, 2020, 05:11:20 PM » One of the few Sheakespeare plays I've not worked on! Logged

Dicky2006

Posts: 12 000 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #25 on: January 27, 2020, 05:13:27 PM » WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE



Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 14 020 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #27 on: January 27, 2020, 05:53:07 PM » COULD WE GET IT OFF THEM ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 201 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:50:44 AM » BA stopped all flights in/out mainland China Logged

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 422 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 01:48:03 PM » Can't say people are overly concerned here in Japan Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 146 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 01:53:28 PM » I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area.

Anyway,everyone knows AIDS was created by the CIA,

Johnny Thunder

Johnny Thunder

tunstall

Posts: 2 970 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 05:32:53 PM » i thought it was spread by having sexual contact....



Johnny Thunder

