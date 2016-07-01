Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 404 Coronavirus « on: January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM » I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.



If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.



Ural Quntz



Dunno though Steve



Just to be on the safe side I won't be drinking it



Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 405 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #2 on: January 24, 2020, 01:32:01 PM » Think you're right normal flu kills thousands of old and infirm every year but not worried about and even if it is a stronger more virulent strain there's a world of differences between China and the Chinese and most 1st world countries where public health is concerned Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 183 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #4 on: January 25, 2020, 09:14:37 AM » I travelled around China during the SARS outbreak and I confirm there was a lot of scrutinous checks at airports.



Remember the Chinese eat anything that moves from rats to insects. This one is suspected to have stemmed from eating bats. They don't seem to give a shit about hygiene and toxins in their food.



Fucking awful place.



tunstall

Posts: 2 963 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #5 on: January 25, 2020, 11:54:52 AM » I'd rather go to Pakistan than China Logged

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 404 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #7 on: January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM » I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.



Jimmy Cooper

mingebag

Posts: 4 216 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #9 on: January 25, 2020, 12:35:28 PM » 3 in France now

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 3 725 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #10 on: January 25, 2020, 02:51:16 PM » The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 079 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #11 on: January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM » Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies. Logged

Gramsci

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 159The ace face. Re: Coronavirus « Reply #13 on: January 25, 2020, 03:31:12 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.

democratic ones aren't too far behind in the lying stakes,

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 137 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #14 on: January 25, 2020, 03:43:19 PM »



I got the shits.



True story.



Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 183 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #18 on: January 25, 2020, 06:49:45 PM »





El Capitan

This is true steve.





Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 378 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #23 on: January 27, 2020, 09:47:47 AM »



Squarewheelbike

Dicky2006

Posts: 11 996 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #25 on: January 27, 2020, 05:13:27 PM » WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE



Tortured_Mind



Wee_Willie

Jimmy Cooper

BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 422 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #31 on: Today at 01:48:03 PM » Can't say people are overly concerned here in Japan Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 145 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #32 on: Today at 01:53:28 PM » I heard a corker last night at swimming training; a guy told us he works with an Italian ex-military type, and he'd told them at lunch there was a chemical weapons facility in the Wuhan area. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Anyway,everyone knows AIDS was created by the CIA,

