Mountain KingPosts: 9 402 Coronavirus « on: January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM » I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.



If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.



Load of bollocks.

Dunno though Steve



Just to be on the safe side I won't be drinking it



Dunno though Steve
Just to be on the safe side I won't be drinking it

Posts: 1 405 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #2 on: January 24, 2020, 01:32:01 PM » Think you're right normal flu kills thousands of old and infirm every year but not worried about and even if it is a stronger more virulent strain there's a world of differences between China and the Chinese and most 1st world countries where public health is concerned Logged

Youre getting as bad as plaz .

Posts: 8 156 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #4 on: January 25, 2020, 09:14:37 AM » I travelled around China during the SARS outbreak and I confirm there was a lot of scrutinous checks at airports.



Remember the Chinese eat anything that moves from rats to insects. This one is suspected to have stemmed from eating bats. They don't seem to give a shit about hygiene and toxins in their food.



Fucking awful place.



They always masks and its not just now. Logged

Posts: 2 962 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #5 on: January 25, 2020, 11:54:52 AM » I'd rather go to Pakistan than China Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 9 402 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #7 on: January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM » I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.



Don't let the newspapers control you. Logged

or comeonboro,

Posts: 4 211 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #9 on: January 25, 2020, 12:35:28 PM » 3 in France now

Its getting closer Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 3 723 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #10 on: January 25, 2020, 02:51:16 PM » The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.

I had to wear a mask on the subway in Seoul .

Posts: 4 078 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #11 on: January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM » Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies. Logged

When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well

Posts: 24 094The ace face. Re: Coronavirus « Reply #13 on: January 25, 2020, 03:31:12 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.

democratic ones aren't too far behind in the lying stakes,

democratic ones aren't too far behind in the lying stakes,
trust no cunt, you'll live longer.

Posts: 13 137 Re: Coronavirus « Reply #14 on: January 25, 2020, 03:43:19 PM »



I got the shits.



True story.



Id try anything once but this would be off limits

This is true steve.





This is true steve.
Point is, its going to escalate pretty fucking sharpish. Hope your mate likes hospital food.