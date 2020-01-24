Welcome,
January 27, 2020, 12:06:30 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Coronavirus
Author
Topic: Coronavirus (Read 461 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 402
Coronavirus
«
on:
January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 281
Pack o cunts
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #1 on:
January 24, 2020, 11:46:06 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Dunno though Steve
Just to be on the safe side I won't be drinking it
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 405
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #2 on:
January 24, 2020, 01:32:01 PM
Think you're right normal flu kills thousands of old and infirm every year but not worried about and even if it is a stronger more virulent strain there's a world of differences between China and the Chinese and most 1st world countries where public health is concerned
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 094
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #3 on:
January 24, 2020, 01:40:55 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 24, 2020, 11:44:05 AM
I call bollocks on this, like the bird flu bollocks and the ebola bollocks and the many more that have popped up periodically since I can remember.
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Load of bollocks.
Youre getting as bad as plaz
.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 156
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #4 on:
January 25, 2020, 09:14:37 AM
I travelled around China during the SARS outbreak and I confirm there was a lot of scrutinous checks at airports.
Remember the Chinese eat anything that moves from rats to insects. This one is suspected to have stemmed from eating bats. They don't seem to give a shit about hygiene and toxins in their food.
Fucking awful place.
They always masks and its not just now.
tunstall
Posts: 2 962
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #5 on:
January 25, 2020, 11:54:52 AM
I'd rather go to Pakistan than China
RedSteel
Posts: 9 063
UTB
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #6 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:28:50 PM
Quote from: tunstall on January 25, 2020, 11:54:52 AM
I'd rather go to Pakistan than China
Two countries I hopefully will never visit in my lifetime .
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 402
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #7 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 094
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #8 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:34:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
or comeonboro,
mingebag
Posts: 4 211
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #9 on:
January 25, 2020, 12:35:28 PM
3 in France now
Its getting closer
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 723
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #10 on:
January 25, 2020, 02:51:16 PM
The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.
I had to wear a mask on the subway in Seoul .
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 078
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #11 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM
Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 806
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #12 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 094
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #13 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:31:12 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 25, 2020, 03:14:31 PM
Perhaps all flights to and from China need to be suspended. It could be that the Chinese government will impose such a quarantine. God knows what the truth of the situation is,as a totalitarian regime always deals in lies.
democratic ones aren't too far behind in the lying stakes,
trust no cunt, you'll live longer.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 137
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #14 on:
January 25, 2020, 03:43:19 PM
I spent a month in China.
I got the shits.
True story.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 402
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #15 on:
January 25, 2020, 04:06:44 PM
Quote from: Ben G on January 25, 2020, 02:51:16 PM
The MERS outbreak in Korea was pretty lively.
I had to wear a mask on the subway in Seoul .
That's beause you are an ugly fuck, nothing to do with viruses.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 402
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #16 on:
January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 094
The ace face.
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #17 on:
January 25, 2020, 04:30:49 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
of what,going to china, it's hardly Benidorm for the masses.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 156
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #18 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:49:45 PM
Id try anything once but this would be off limits
https://mobile.twitter.com/theJeremyVine/status/1220829564328390661
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 137
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #19 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:54:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 25, 2020, 06:49:45 PM
Id try anything once but this would be off limits
https://mobile.twitter.com/theJeremyVine/status/1220829564328390661
You'd have to be batty to eat that.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 806
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #20 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:56:37 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
You sound like a teenager who has just discovered Orwell's 1984
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 137
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #21 on:
January 25, 2020, 06:57:41 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 06:56:37 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on January 25, 2020, 03:31:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
When are you gonna start claiming the earth is flat...you may as well
When are you gonna wake up and stop believing all the stupid crap the media tell you?
If you want to control the masses, all you have to do is to make them feel afraid.
You sound like a teenager who has just discovered Orwell's 1984
I bet he knows Van Halen's.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 242
Re: Coronavirus
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 25, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
I've got a mate who is in China at the moment and he says its nowhere near as bad as our media are portraying it.
Don't let the newspapers control you.
This is true steve.
Point is, its going to escalate pretty fucking sharpish. Hope your mate likes hospital food.
Loading...