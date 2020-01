Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 708





Mountain KingPosts: 3 708 Teesside Airport « on: Today at 10:38:20 AM »





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/live-updates-teesside-airport-new-17623037 Flights to London and Southampton get a big Logged Tory Cunt

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 2 953





Posts: 2 953 Re: Teesside Airport « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:10:54 AM »



Just need to get rid of the OTT security checks now Just need to get rid of the OTT security checks now Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 272



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 272Pack o cunts Re: Teesside Airport « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:51:20 AM »



Meanwhile Jessie Jo Jacobs his only rival for the next election talks bollocks



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9a6if4uw2Q



Westy loves her...



Well done BenMeanwhile Jessie Jo Jacobs his only rival for the next election talks bollocksWesty loves her... Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 975







TMPosts: 13 975 Re: Teesside Airport « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:47 PM » BELFAST AND DUBLIN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 975







TMPosts: 13 975 Re: Teesside Airport « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:30:22 PM » SO WE'LL BE ENDING UP WITH LOADS OF IRISH IN STOCKTON TOO ??? !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 975







TMPosts: 13 975 Re: Teesside Airport « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:41:02 PM » BIG DIFFERENCE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats