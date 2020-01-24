Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Raul Jiminez  (Read 115 times)
« on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 PM »
Man Utd should be shotting a £50/60m offer in for him.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Ayresome89 on Yesterday at 11:17:23 PM
Man Utd should be shotting a £50/60m offer in for him.
FUCK OFF BACK TO BOREME YER KNOBHEAD
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:25:53 AM »
Ignore the above clot, it is not a bad shout actually, sure Utd fans would be happy if this happened. He's much better than anything currently there Rashford apart.
