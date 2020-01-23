Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Pages: [1]   Go Down
Ayresome89

« Reply #1 on: January 23, 2020, 10:46:49 PM »
He's shite according to experts on here
Gramsci
Posts: 7 804



« Reply #2 on: January 23, 2020, 10:55:04 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 23, 2020, 10:46:49 PM
He's shite according to experts on here

Said it shitloads of times before - he will be a world beater....then cue the experts who will tell us how many times Pulis had to tell him where to stand on the pitch and when to run and all that shit.

He was pure raw talent at us...Pulis started to turn him into a very good player. He will become an EXCELLENT player soon enough
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 115



« Reply #3 on: January 23, 2020, 10:57:19 PM »
Robbso said he was shite*

 oleary











*probably
Ayresome89

« Reply #4 on: January 23, 2020, 10:59:29 PM »
I bet Jürgen klopp was watching that game thinking where he will be playing adama next season.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: January 23, 2020, 11:05:39 PM »
MotM tonight even though on the losing side and awarded by a scouser
Ayresome89

« Reply #6 on: January 23, 2020, 11:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 23, 2020, 11:05:39 PM
MotM tonight even though on the losing side and awarded by a scouser

Couldn't find an argument to not give it to him. He was phenomenal
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: January 23, 2020, 11:27:42 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on January 23, 2020, 10:57:19 PM
Robbso said he was shite*

 oleary











*probably
I AM SURE HE WILL CONTEST THAT WHEN HE IS BACK FROM IS HOLIDAY  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:05:13 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on January 23, 2020, 11:27:42 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on January 23, 2020, 10:57:19 PM
Robbso said he was shite*

 oleary











*probably
I AM SURE HE WILL CONTEST THAT WHEN HE IS BACK FROM IS HOLIDAY  lost

It wouldn't be like him to argue would it?

 :pd:









 mcl
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:00:01 AM »
He was exciting to watch but not a lot of end product with us.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:41:55 AM »
He had potential because of his speed. Karanka could not see it as he had OCD to tactics and being defensive.

Monk was a fraud.

Pulis could see he was a potential weapon to frighten the shit out of opposition.

He had some shite games with shit end product but generally showed sufficient improvement and importantly we looked a different team in terms threat when he played. He frightened the fuck out of defenders.  Pulis identified the potential, nurtured it, even from the sidelines. He improved significantly under Pulis and the Wolves scouts recognised it. He has now been developed further which is great to see.
Ben G
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 AM »
Tony Pulis   :homer:
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 PM »
Got to say I thought he was total shite
But fuck me the move to wolves has made him into some player
Great coaching and maturing obviously the key
Would love to see him at Liverpool next season
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:44:32 AM »
He is undoubtedly e citing and his end produc getting better. Note how the commentators always say that wolves dont give him enough of the ball or he's not on the ball as much as they would like. This is because his movement and positioning off the ball is still ridiculously random and dozy which was always my main criticism of him
Teamboro
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:40 AM »
Even if we had a team of world beaters you twats will always find a fault 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:32:27 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:44:32 AM
He is undoubtedly e citing and his end produc getting better. Note how the commentators always say that wolves dont give him enough of the ball or he's not on the ball as much as they would like. This is because his movement and positioning off the ball is still ridiculously random and dozy which was always my main criticism of him
when he was with us sometimes he wasn't even watching the play, 
he would walk the ball  up to the opposition and get robbed when his strength was his speed,never watched a quicker player though,he was lightning fast. :jowo1:
