Ayresome89

Offline



Posts: 20





Posts: 20 Adama Traore « on: January 23, 2020, 10:16:51 PM » Looking like he's becoming a GREAT player at Wolves. Liverpool's fullbacks can't deal with him Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 135







Posts: 8 135 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #1 on: January 23, 2020, 10:46:49 PM » He's shite according to experts on here Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 804







Posts: 7 804 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #2 on: January 23, 2020, 10:55:04 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 23, 2020, 10:46:49 PM He's shite according to experts on here



Said it shitloads of times before - he will be a world beater....then cue the experts who will tell us how many times Pulis had to tell him where to stand on the pitch and when to run and all that shit.



He was pure raw talent at us...Pulis started to turn him into a very good player. He will become an EXCELLENT player soon enough



Said it shitloads of times before - he will be a world beater....then cue the experts who will tell us how many times Pulis had to tell him where to stand on the pitch and when to run and all that shit.He was pure raw talent at us...Pulis started to turn him into a very good player. He will become an EXCELLENT player soon enough Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 115







Posts: 13 115 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #3 on: January 23, 2020, 10:57:19 PM »



























* probably Robbso said he was shite* Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

Ayresome89

Offline



Posts: 20





Posts: 20 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #4 on: January 23, 2020, 10:59:29 PM » I bet Jürgen klopp was watching that game thinking where he will be playing adama next season. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 135







Posts: 8 135 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #5 on: January 23, 2020, 11:05:39 PM » MotM tonight even though on the losing side and awarded by a scouser Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 075





The ace face.





Posts: 24 075The ace face. Re: Adama Traore « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:00:01 AM » He was exciting to watch but not a lot of end product with us. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 135







Posts: 8 135 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:41:55 AM » He had potential because of his speed. Karanka could not see it as he had OCD to tactics and being defensive.



Monk was a fraud.



Pulis could see he was a potential weapon to frighten the shit out of opposition.



He had some shite games with shit end product but generally showed sufficient improvement and importantly we looked a different team in terms threat when he played. He frightened the fuck out of defenders. Pulis identified the potential, nurtured it, even from the sidelines. He improved significantly under Pulis and the Wolves scouts recognised it. He has now been developed further which is great to see. Logged

evilghost

Offline



Posts: 2 616





Posts: 2 616 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 PM » Got to say I thought he was total shite

But fuck me the move to wolves has made him into some player

Great coaching and maturing obviously the key

Would love to see him at Liverpool next season Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 943







Posts: 3 943 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:44:32 AM » He is undoubtedly e citing and his end produc getting better. Note how the commentators always say that wolves dont give him enough of the ball or he's not on the ball as much as they would like. This is because his movement and positioning off the ball is still ridiculously random and dozy which was always my main criticism of him Logged

Teamboro

Online



Posts: 1 100







Posts: 1 100 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:40 AM » Even if we had a team of world beaters you twats will always find a fault Logged