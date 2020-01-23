He is undoubtedly e citing and his end produc getting better. Note how the commentators always say that wolves dont give him enough of the ball or he's not on the ball as much as they would like. This is because his movement and positioning off the ball is still ridiculously random and dozy which was always my main criticism of him
when he was with us sometimes he wasn't even watching the play,
he would walk the ball up to the opposition and get robbed when his strength was his speed,never watched a quicker player though,he was lightning fast.