Posts: 20 Adama Traore « on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 PM » Looking like he's becoming a GREAT player at Wolves. Liverpool's fullbacks can't deal with him Logged

Posts: 8 126 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:49 PM » He's shite according to experts on here Logged

Said it shitloads of times before - he will be a world beater....then cue the experts who will tell us how many times Pulis had to tell him where to stand on the pitch and when to run and all that shit.



He was pure raw talent at us...Pulis started to turn him into a very good player. He will become an EXCELLENT player soon enough



Posts: 20 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 PM » I bet Jürgen klopp was watching that game thinking where he will be playing adama next season. Logged

Posts: 8 126 Re: Adama Traore « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:05:39 PM » MotM tonight even though on the losing side and awarded by a scouser Logged

The ace face.





Re: Adama Traore « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:00:01 AM » He was exciting to watch but not a lot of end product with us.