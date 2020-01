Looking like he's becoming a GREAT player at Wolves. Liverpool's fullbacks can't deal with him

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:46:49 PM He's shite according to experts on here



Said it shitloads of times before - he will be a world beater....then cue the experts who will tell us how many times Pulis had to tell him where to stand on the pitch and when to run and all that shit.



He was pure raw talent at us...Pulis started to turn him into a very good player. He will become an EXCELLENT player soon enough



