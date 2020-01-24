Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2020, 12:02:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: the tiddley winks.  (Read 149 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 065


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:44:39 PM »
fucking unhealthy lot, SARS, Coronavirus, chicken flu, all spread from there. mick
can't blame them for hiv though, that was probably johnny.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 715

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:52:29 PM »
DIRTY BASTARDS WILL EAT OUT IF IT MOVES.... 👎

MY OLD BLOKE SAID NEVER TRUST A MAN YOU CAN BLINDFOLD WITH A FUCKING SHOELACE  😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 065


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:56:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:52:29 PM
DIRTY BASTARDS WILL EAT OUT IF IT MOVES.... 👎

MY OLD BLOKE SAID NEVER TRUST A MAN YOU CAN BLINDFOLD WITH A FUCKING SHOELACE  😂😂😂😂😂
i'm using that one.
(fuck knows  where and when. :chrisk:)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 225


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:10:16 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:56:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:52:29 PM
DIRTY BASTARDS WILL EAT OUT IF IT MOVES.... 👎

MY OLD BLOKE SAID NEVER TRUST A MAN YOU CAN BLINDFOLD WITH A FUCKING SHOELACE  😂😂😂😂😂
i'm using that one.
(fuck knows  where and when. :chrisk:)



Probably on here. To impress the LADZ  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 714


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:56:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:52:29 PM
DIRTY BASTARDS WILL EAT OUT IF IT MOVES.... 👎

MY OLD BLOKE SAID NEVER TRUST A MAN YOU CAN BLINDFOLD WITH A FUCKING SHOELACE  😂😂😂😂😂
i'm using that one.
(fuck knows  where and when. :chrisk:)

Sell it to Piers Morgan!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 065


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:26:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:10:16 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:56:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:52:29 PM
DIRTY BASTARDS WILL EAT OUT IF IT MOVES.... 👎

MY OLD BLOKE SAID NEVER TRUST A MAN YOU CAN BLINDFOLD WITH A FUCKING SHOELACE  😂😂😂😂😂
i'm using that one.
(fuck knows  where and when. :chrisk:)



Probably on here. To impress the LADZ  monkey
I  got  it off here. :lids:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 715

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:41:15 PM »
https://trib.al/NMWa3wC

🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇

DIRTY YELLOW CUNTS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 773


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:17:31 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:44:39 PM
fucking unhealthy lot, SARS, Coronavirus, chicken flu, all spread from there. mick
can't blame them for hiv though, that was probably johnny.




 charles
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 389


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 PM »
FUCKING DIRTY CUNTS DONT TRUST ANY CUNT WITH SLANTY EYES  lost
GONNA BE BIG PROBLEMS WHEN THEY ALL RETURN FROM THERE JOLLIES BACK TO WHERE THEY LIVE IN EUROPE I AM GONNA WALK ABOUT WITH A DUST MASK ON FOR A FEW WEEKS  :meltdown:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 