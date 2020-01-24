Welcome,
January 24, 2020, 12:01:56 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
the tiddley winks.
Author
Topic: the tiddley winks. (Read 148 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 065
The ace face.
the tiddley winks.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:39 PM »
fucking unhealthy lot, SARS, Coronavirus, chicken flu, all spread from there.
can't blame them for hiv though, that was probably johnny.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 715
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:52:29 PM »
DIRTY BASTARDS WILL EAT OUT IF IT MOVES.... 👎
MY OLD BLOKE SAID NEVER TRUST A MAN YOU CAN BLINDFOLD WITH A FUCKING SHOELACE 😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 065
The ace face.
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:20 PM »
i'm using that one.
(fuck knows where and when.
)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 225
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:16 PM »
Probably on here. To impress the LADZ
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 714
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:26 PM »
Sell it to Piers Morgan!
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 065
The ace face.
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:33 PM »
I got it off here.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 715
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:15 PM »
https://trib.al/NMWa3wC
🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇
DIRTY YELLOW CUNTS 👎
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 773
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:31 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:44:39 PM
fucking unhealthy lot, SARS, Coronavirus, chicken flu, all spread from there.
can't blame them for hiv though, that was probably johnny.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 389
Re: the tiddley winks.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:37 PM »
FUCKING DIRTY CUNTS DONT TRUST ANY CUNT WITH SLANTY EYES
GONNA BE BIG PROBLEMS WHEN THEY ALL RETURN FROM THERE JOLLIES BACK TO WHERE THEY LIVE IN EUROPE I AM GONNA WALK ABOUT WITH A DUST MASK ON FOR A FEW WEEKS
