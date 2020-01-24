Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2020, 03:23:41 PM
Author Topic: HORSE FOR FRIDAY !!!  (Read 226 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 07:18:33 PM »
PAPA TANGO CHARLY 1.15 DONCASTER.

9-4 IN GENERAL.

IT'S BEEN A LONG TIME BETWEEN DRINKS !!!   

BE QUICK NOW AND MIND HOW YOU GO !!!  mcl
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
brocky82
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:12:19 PM »
ASHTWON LAD 16-1 FISRT FOUR IS A FUXKIN CERT
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:18:49 PM »
5-2 WM HILLS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:19:04 PM »
Quote from: brocky82 on Yesterday at 08:12:19 PM
ASHTWON LAD 16-1 FISRT FOUR IS A FUXKIN CERT
IS THAT FROM YOUR GARDENER  mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:04 PM
Quote from: brocky82 on Yesterday at 08:12:19 PM
ASHTWON LAD 16-1 FISRT FOUR IS A FUXKIN CERT
IS THAT FROM YOUR GARDENER  mcl

 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:41:24 PM »
Shite both of you.  rava
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:43:01 PM »
MORE FUCKING DONKEYS  👎😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
brocky82
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:44:17 PM »
MINE GOT BACKED I FROM 16 TO 6 SO I CASHES OUT FOR A PROFIT THATS JUST HOW I ROLL WITH FREE MONEY
BoroPE
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:22:31 PM »
Quote from: brocky82 on Today at 02:44:17 PM
MINE GOT BACKED I FROM 16 TO 6 SO I CASHES OUT FOR A PROFIT THATS JUST HOW I ROLL WITH FREE MONEY

 
