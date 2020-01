Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 128 The wokes score an absolute stunner here « on: Yesterday at 06:39:17 PM »



Mohammed: yes but I was angry and he was rude because I had no insurance



Judge: OK Mr Mo but you did slice his face open with the machete so you are guilty of wounding with intent but as you were a little upset and you didn't mean it really and as a machete isn't really an offensive weapon as hitting someone with it is not offensive so therefore you are not guilty.



https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/uk-news/handyman-muhammad-rodwan-who-launched-17619601



38red

Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:20:11 PM

It is fairly standard practice not to allow the introduction of previous offences during the trial stage, for fear of prejudicing the jury. Now that the jury has delivered it's verdicts the judge will certainly include it in his deliberations.

Steve Göldby



Reply #13 on: Today at 11:39:47 AM

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:39:17 PM



Mohammed: yes but I was angry and he was rude because I had no insurance



Judge: OK Mr Mo but you did slice his face open with the machete so you are guilty of wounding with intent but as you were a little upset and you didn't mean it really and as a machete isn't really an offensive weapon as hitting someone with it is not offensive so therefore you are not guilty.



https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/uk-news/handyman-muhammad-rodwan-who-launched-17619601





He's been found guillty - am I missing something here?