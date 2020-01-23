Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 119







Posts: 8 119 The wokes score an absolute stunner here « on: Today at 06:39:17 PM »



Mohammed: yes but I was angry and he was rude because I had no insurance



Judge: OK Mr Mo but you did slice his face open with the machete so you are guilty of wounding with intent but as you were a little upset and you didn't mean it really and as a machete isn't really an offensive weapon as hitting someone with it is not offensive so therefore you are not guilty.



https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/uk-news/handyman-muhammad-rodwan-who-launched-17619601



Judge: Mr Mo you had a freshly sharpened machete and sliced open the head of a policemanMohammed: yes but I was angry and he was rude because I had no insuranceJudge: OK Mr Mo but you did slice his face open with the machete so you are guilty of wounding with intent but as you were a little upset and you didn't mean it really and as a machete isn't really an offensive weapon as hitting someone with it is not offensive so therefore you are not guilty. Logged