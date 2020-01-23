Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 23, 2020, 06:57:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The wokes score an absolute stunner here  (Read 35 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 119



View Profile
« on: Today at 06:39:17 PM »
Judge: Mr Mo you had a freshly sharpened machete and sliced open the head of a policeman

Mohammed: yes but I was angry and he was rude because I had no insurance

Judge: OK Mr Mo but you did slice his face open with the machete so you are guilty of wounding with intent but as you were a little upset and you didn't mean it really and as a machete isn't really an offensive weapon as hitting someone with it is not offensive so therefore you are not guilty.  :jowo4:

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/uk-news/handyman-muhammad-rodwan-who-launched-17619601
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 316


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:49:24 PM »
Just imagine if this was a football supporter and not a Muslim.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 119



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:49:44 PM »
Previous convictions and jail sentences - one for assault and one for rape were not taken into account by the judge.  
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 