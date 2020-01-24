Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2020
Topic: IR35
kippers
Posts: 1 967


« on: Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM »
How you coping with it ?    lost
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 779


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM »
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




 :pope2:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




 :pope2:
Stop taking suck offs in lieu then. :chrisk:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 779


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 PM »
 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 329


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.

tunstall
Posts: 2 953


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:33 AM »
what is IR35?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 779


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:26:59 AM »
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.
towz
Posts: 7 614


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.



Being locked in a padded cell, I would imagine tax is the least of your worries
tunstall
Posts: 2 953


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:41:11 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:26:59 AM
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.

 mick

I'm non the wiser. Haha.
Bernie
Posts: 5 022


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:41:20 AM »
It's a nightmare. Going to hit me bit time.

Anyone who's a contractor in O&G/wind/engineering is going to be hit. A lot of people don't seem to have woken up to it yet and are assuming it won't affect them.  I would urge anyone working through a Ltd Co to get themselves up to date on what it means ASAP.

IT is badly hit as well. All the big banks are bringing in policies of not dealing with contractors via Ltd Co's. Friend who contracts for RBS in Edinburgh on big £££ was bagged last week and told to come back PAYE.
V6
Posts: 2 027


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:11:52 AM »
looks like i'll be getting stung as well as i don't think i will be outside of it just waiting for the company or agency to notify us to see whats going on spoke to other lads on site who work for the same agency but through another company so Agency-Company-Main Company he has been told he's borderline but still give him details of PAYE rates obvs reduced i am just Agency to Main Company will wait and see
tunstall
Posts: 2 953


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:29 AM »
Holy fuck

Sounds like a nightmare
daftjim
Posts: 2 389


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:24:27 AM »
Affects me and having to change to PAYE.
But told the client my rate is net so no way I'm taking a 20+% drop in the net take home.
Client footing the bill  :nige: :like: :southcup:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 405


« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:29:06 AM »
Its fucked up the market big time, just coming to the end of a contract at the moment and lots of contracts are suddenly only PAYE.

Lots of businesses struggling too as they can't get people to work for them on PAYE. Think the next 6 months at least are going to be a mess.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 849



« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:41:43 AM »
It's been around fo 20 years.
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 022


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:14:20 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 11:41:43 AM
It's been around fo 20 years.

Yes, but the responsibility for deciding if a contract is inside or out is changing from the contractor to the employer.

People were happy to decide if their own contract was in or out, in the knowledge that if the HMRC investigated and they were deemed outside, they would be billed for the back tax.

But now that responsibility is being shifted to the end client. So if you are working for Shell, and HMRC investigate you and deem you inside, then Shell will get the bill, not you. Understandably, companies are refusing to expose themselves to that risk, and therefore are telling everyone that their contracts are inside and will have to go PAYE.

To put it in layman's terms: - if you get a builder to do you an extension, and he is found to be non tax compliant, HMRC will hit him for back tax. From April, if that happens, YOU as the person who hired him to build your extension will be deemed liable to pay his tax bill, not him. Would you hire someone on that basis? Of course not.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 329


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:16:57 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:12:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.



Being locked in a padded cell, I would imagine tax is the least of your worries

Wont affect you as you hide all your assets offshore while lecturing people on the fairness of society on here you hypocritical twat.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 329


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:21:19 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:08:33 AM
what is IR35?

Essentially contractors have been taking the piss for years often paying less than 10% tax on earnings. Many of them are earning serious money too.

IR35 says that if the job could or should be a full time position then it must be paid through PAYE and the contractors will have to pay the same taxes as everyone else.

Of course they're up in arms about it because their tax bills have doubled or trebled in many cases.

What a surprise to see that daft cunt socialist daftjim as a tax dodging hypocritical cunt. Do any socialist scumbags pay their fair share? Utter fucking scumbags.
daftjim
Posts: 2 389


« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:26:19 PM »
  :alf: :alf: :nige: :alastair: :bc:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 050


« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:34:23 PM »
Bob you should go on Mastermind.

Specialist subject; Everything.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 329


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:46:19 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:23 PM
Bob you should go on Mastermind.

Specialist subject; Everything.

You should pick up a book once in while and perhaps you wouldn't be a thick cunt.  mcl
DowningAlbion
Posts: 169


« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:07:37 PM »
There have been tax rules in the UK for testing if someone is really self-employed or an employee for many decades

The massive growth in IT contracting over last 25 years allowed many who should have been treated as employees  to pay no PAYE and minimal income tax. Now it is going to be properly enforced

A genuine contractor will have multiple clients/customers and provide their own equipment. Someone working as a contractor for 1 company only on pretty much a full time basis who sits in that company's premises and uses their facilities IS an employee and should be under PAYE

Bernie's builder analogy is badly worded. If a builder only works for you and doesn't have other customers they could be treated as your employee, that is the key
CapsDave
Posts: 4 050


« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:39:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:46:19 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:23 PM
Bob you should go on Mastermind.

Specialist subject; Everything.

You should pick up a book once in while and perhaps you wouldn't be a thick cunt.  mcl

Which book did you read about IR35?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 329


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:23:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:39:16 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:46:19 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:23 PM
Bob you should go on Mastermind.

Specialist subject; Everything.

You should pick up a book once in while and perhaps you wouldn't be a thick cunt.  mcl

Which book did you read about IR35?

Not IR35 specifically but I did recently read 'What everyone needs to know about tax' by James Hannam.

I also have about half a dozen books on economics, which are essentially the background mechanics of any debate on tax.

I notice Downing echoed my sentiment but you never questioned him, playing the man and not the ball? You bore-me  lefties are all the same.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 050


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:43:43 PM »
I cant see into the future thats why Bob.
