Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:41:20 AM »
It's a nightmare. Going to hit me bit time.
Anyone who's a contractor in O&G/wind/engineering is going to be hit. A lot of people don't seem to have woken up to it yet and are assuming it won't affect them.
I would urge anyone working through a Ltd Co to get themselves up to date on what it means ASAP.
IT is badly hit as well. All the big banks are bringing in policies of not dealing with contractors via Ltd Co's. Friend who contracts for RBS in Edinburgh on big £££ was bagged last week and told to come back PAYE.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:14:20 PM »
It's been around fo 20 years.
Yes, but the responsibility for deciding if a contract is inside or out is changing from the contractor to the employer.
People were happy to decide if their own contract was in or out, in the knowledge that if the HMRC investigated and they were deemed outside, they would be billed for the back tax.
But now that responsibility is being shifted to the end client. So if you are working for Shell, and HMRC investigate you and deem you inside, then Shell will get the bill, not you. Understandably, companies are refusing to expose themselves to that risk, and therefore are telling everyone that their contracts are inside and will have to go PAYE.
To put it in layman's terms: - if you get a builder to do you an extension, and he is found to be non tax compliant, HMRC will hit him for back tax. From April, if that happens, YOU as the person who hired him to build your extension will be deemed liable to pay his tax bill, not him. Would you hire someone on that basis? Of course not.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:21:19 PM »
what is IR35?
Essentially contractors have been taking the piss for years often paying less than 10% tax on earnings. Many of them are earning serious money too.
IR35 says that if the job could or should be a full time position then it must be paid through PAYE and the contractors will have to pay the same taxes as everyone else.
Of course they're up in arms about it because their tax bills have doubled or trebled in many cases.
What a surprise to see that daft cunt socialist daftjim as a tax dodging hypocritical cunt. Do any socialist scumbags pay their fair share? Utter fucking scumbags.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:23:34 PM »
Bob you should go on Mastermind.
Specialist subject; Everything.
You should pick up a book once in while and perhaps you wouldn't be a thick cunt.
Which book did you read about IR35?
Not IR35 specifically but I did recently read 'What everyone needs to know about tax' by James Hannam.
I also have about half a dozen books on economics, which are essentially the background mechanics of any debate on tax.
I notice Downing echoed my sentiment but you never questioned him, playing the man and not the ball? You bore-me lefties are all the same.
