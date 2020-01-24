It's been around fo 20 years.
Yes, but the responsibility for deciding if a contract is inside or out is changing from the contractor to the employer.
People were happy to decide if their own contract was in or out, in the knowledge that if the HMRC investigated and they were deemed outside, they would be billed for the back tax.
But now that responsibility is being shifted to the end client. So if you are working for Shell, and HMRC investigate you and deem you inside, then Shell will get the bill, not you. Understandably, companies are refusing to expose themselves to that risk, and therefore are telling everyone that their contracts are inside and will have to go PAYE.
To put it in layman's terms: - if you get a builder to do you an extension, and he is found to be non tax compliant, HMRC will hit him for back tax. From April, if that happens, YOU as the person who hired him to build your extension will be deemed liable to pay his tax bill, not him. Would you hire someone on that basis? Of course not.