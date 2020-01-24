Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2020, 11:41:56 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: IR35  (Read 229 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 967


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM »
How you coping with it ?    lost
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM »
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




 :pope2:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




 :pope2:
Stop taking suck offs in lieu then. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 PM »
 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 318


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.

Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 952


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:33 AM »
what is IR35?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:26:59 AM »
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 613


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.



Being locked in a padded cell, I would imagine tax is the least of your worries
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 952


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:41:11 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:26:59 AM
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.

 mick

I'm non the wiser. Haha.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 020


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:41:20 AM »
It's a nightmare. Going to hit me bit time.

Anyone who's a contractor in O&G/wind/engineering is going to be hit. A lot of people don't seem to have woken up to it yet and are assuming it won't affect them.  I would urge anyone working through a Ltd Co to get themselves up to date on what it means ASAP.

IT is badly hit as well. All the big banks are bringing in policies of not dealing with contractors via Ltd Co's. Friend who contracts for RBS in Edinburgh on big £££ was bagged last week and told to come back PAYE.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 027


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:11:52 AM »
looks like i'll be getting stung as well as i don't think i will be outside of it just waiting for the company or agency to notify us to see whats going on spoke to other lads on site who work for the same agency but through another company so Agency-Company-Main Company he has been told he's borderline but still give him details of PAYE rates obvs reduced i am just Agency to Main Company will wait and see
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 952


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:29 AM »
Holy fuck

Sounds like a nightmare
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 388


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:24:27 AM »
Affects me and having to change to PAYE.
But told the client my rate is net so no way I'm taking a 20+% drop in the net take home.
Client footing the bill  :nige: :like: :southcup:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 404


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:29:06 AM »
Its fucked up the market big time, just coming to the end of a contract at the moment and lots of contracts are suddenly only PAYE.

Lots of businesses struggling too as they can't get people to work for them on PAYE. Think the next 6 months at least are going to be a mess.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 849



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:41:43 AM »
It's been around fo 20 years.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 