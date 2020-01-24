It's a nightmare. Going to hit me bit time.
Anyone who's a contractor in O&G/wind/engineering is going to be hit. A lot of people don't seem to have woken up to it yet and are assuming it won't affect them.
I would urge anyone working through a Ltd Co to get themselves up to date on what it means ASAP.
IT is badly hit as well. All the big banks are bringing in policies of not dealing with contractors via Ltd Co's. Friend who contracts for RBS in Edinburgh on big £££ was bagged last week and told to come back PAYE.