kippers

IR35 « on: Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM » How you coping with it ?

Johnny Thunder

I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.

Johnny Thunder

Re: IR35 « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 PM »

tunstall

Re: IR35 « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:33 AM » what is IR35?

Johnny Thunder

Re: IR35 « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:26:59 AM » Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.

Bernie

Anyone who's a contractor in O&G/wind/engineering is going to be hit. A lot of people don't seem to have woken up to it yet and are assuming it won't affect them. I would urge anyone working through a Ltd Co to get themselves up to date on what it means ASAP.



It's a nightmare. Going to hit me bit time. Anyone who's a contractor in O&G/wind/engineering is going to be hit. A lot of people don't seem to have woken up to it yet and are assuming it won't affect them. I would urge anyone working through a Ltd Co to get themselves up to date on what it means ASAP. IT is badly hit as well. All the big banks are bringing in policies of not dealing with contractors via Ltd Co's. Friend who contracts for RBS in Edinburgh on big £££ was bagged last week and told to come back PAYE.

V6

Re: IR35 « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:11:52 AM » looks like i'll be getting stung as well as i don't think i will be outside of it just waiting for the company or agency to notify us to see whats going on spoke to other lads on site who work for the same agency but through another company so Agency-Company-Main Company he has been told he's borderline but still give him details of PAYE rates obvs reduced i am just Agency to Main Company will wait and see

tunstall

Re: IR35 « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:29 AM » Holy fuck



Sounds like a nightmare

daftjim

But told the client my rate is net so no way I'm taking a 20+% drop in the net take home.

Re: IR35 « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:24:27 AM » Affects me and having to change to PAYE. But told the client my rate is net so no way I'm taking a 20+% drop in the net take home. Client footing the bill

Itchy_ring

Re: IR35 « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:29:06 AM » Its fucked up the market big time, just coming to the end of a contract at the moment and lots of contracts are suddenly only PAYE.



Lots of businesses struggling too as they can't get people to work for them on PAYE. Think the next 6 months at least are going to be a mess.