January 24, 2020, 09:44:17 AM
Topic: IR35  (Read 166 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM »
How you coping with it ?    lost
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 776


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM »
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 067


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




 :pope2:
Stop taking suck offs in lieu then. :chrisk:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 776


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 PM »
 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.

tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:33 AM »
what is IR35?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 776


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:26:59 AM »
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.



Being locked in a padded cell, I would imagine tax is the least of your worries
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:41:11 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:26:59 AM
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.

 mick

I'm non the wiser. Haha.
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:41:20 AM »
It's a nightmare. Going to hit me bit time.

Anyone who's a contractor in O&G/wind/engineering is going to be hit. A lot of people don't seem to have woken up to it yet and are assuming it won't affect them.  I would urge anyone working through a Ltd Co to get themselves up to date on what it means ASAP.

IT is badly hit as well. All the big banks are bringing in policies of not dealing with contractors via Ltd Co's. Friend who contracts for RBS in Edinburgh on big £££ was bagged last week and told to come back PAYE.
