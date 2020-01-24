Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: IR35  (Read 137 times)
kippers
Posts: 1 967


« on: Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM »
How you coping with it ?    lost
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM »
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




 :pope2:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 066


The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:00:41 PM
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.




 :pope2:
Stop taking suck offs in lieu then. :chrisk:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 PM »
 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 318


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.

tunstall
Posts: 2 949


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:33 AM »
what is IR35?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:26:59 AM »
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.
towz
Posts: 7 613


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:35:40 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?    lost

As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.



Being locked in a padded cell, I would imagine tax is the least of your worries
