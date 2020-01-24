Welcome,
January 24, 2020
IR35
Author
Topic: IR35 (Read 137 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 967
IR35
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:53 PM »
How you coping with it ?
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 776
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: IR35
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:00:41 PM »
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 066
The ace face.
Re: IR35
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 06:00:41 PM
I don't do enough for any one customer to activate it.
Stop taking suck offs in lieu then.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 776
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: IR35
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:04:30 PM »
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 318
Re: IR35
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:40 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?
As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 949
Re: IR35
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:08:33 AM »
what is IR35?
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 776
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: IR35
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:26:59 AM »
Basically, a tax that can be applied to a subby that works as a permanent employee.
towz
Online
Posts: 7 613
Re: IR35
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 06:35:40 PM
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 05:58:53 PM
How you coping with it ?
As I'm not a tax dodging cunt I'm handling it just fine.
Being locked in a padded cell, I would imagine tax is the least of your worries
