Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2020, 05:07:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go  (Read 568 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 129



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:39:45 PM »
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/22/government-condemned-for-rejecting-lords-child-refugee-dubs-amendment?__twitter_impression=true
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 072


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:56:04 PM »
I include the so called climate emergency brigade as part of the Woke brethren. Loved the way Trump stuck it to them yesterday, including that twerp HRH The Prince of Wales.
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 594



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:05:56 PM »
Wokeists have a direct evolutionary timeline to religious puritans.... history simply repeats itself..... its simple human nature
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 072


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:28:46 PM »
The epitome of Wokism can be found on Boreme. It goes by the username of Muttley. He (  I assume it's a he), usually comes into a thread with his holier than thou sneering comments, loaded with lashings of virtue signalling. I can just see him as an extreme ranting Puritan,whereas most on this site are of the Cavalier persuasion.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 976


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 PM »
They also have a dodgy fascination with the young 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 072


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:08:51 PM »
I see Labour MPs falling over themselves in the debate on Holocaust Day. I suppose the irony of their position vis a vis anti semiitism eludes them.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 713


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:14:29 PM »
So let me get this right, Boris has lied once again and now decided to deny family rights to some of the world's most vulnerable children and you're happy about it?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 777


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM »
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 713


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 129



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:26:55 PM »
You allow this ruling you open the flood gates to the world's impoverished and world's best sympathy junkies with a fistful of card to play. They can always fuck off back to wherever to look after their kids.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 777


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:28:29 PM »
Trouble is, a fair amount of the parents just jumped on the gravy train for the easy ride.

These are the fuckers to blame.


Lines have to be drawn. Maybe individual cases will be looked at when everything is sorted.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 777


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 PM »
And I agree. Boris is a cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 327


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:34:41 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 713


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:35:42 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:26:55 PM
You allow this ruling you open the flood gates

Last full figures for how many kids were reunited with their families in the UK is for 2018, it was 158! Floodgates?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 713


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:41 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.


I quite agree, you're a lot more stupid than I am!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 129



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:41:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:28:29 PM
Trouble is, a fair amount of the parents just jumped on the gravy train for the easy ride.

These are the fuckers to blame.


Lines have to be drawn. Maybe individual cases will be looked at when everything is sorted.

Fucking hell Mr Thunder has caught Wokitis 
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 976


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:41:39 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 777


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:42:22 PM »
 rava



 lost




 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 327


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:41 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.


I quite agree, you're a lot more stupid than I am!

Hilarious, you're a glorified cleaner in a theater and you live in a fucking bedsit smaller than my shed.


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 225


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:05:06 PM »
You must be pretty fucking stupid then  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 327


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:05:06 PM
You must be pretty fucking stupid then  mcl

Must be, how many refugee do you give free accommodation to?  mcl
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 713


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:10:44 PM »
With the law of deminishing returns I wonder how long before I'm a theatre cat who lives in a box lined with an old cellular blanket?
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 594



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:55:31 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:10:44 PM
With the law of deminishing returns I wonder how long before I'm a theatre cat who lives in a box lined with an old cellular blanket?

The Cat is your Boss now.......he got promoted as he was competent at his job......  :basil:
Logged
38red
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 246


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:28:04 PM »
Bob lives in a shed?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 272

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:43:11 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 09:28:04 PM
Bob lives in a shed?

That's Bill
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 302


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:35:30 AM »
While I do feel sorry for the genuine vulnerable children, did you see the clip of half them we did let it in, minors my arse a fair amount looked older than me and Im 35.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:05:51 AM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 07:35:30 AM
While I do feel sorry for the genuine vulnerable children, did you see the clip of half them we did let it in, minors my arse a fair amount looked older than me and Im 35.
It is an established fact that some third world kids are deliberately sent alone to seek asylum  in this country.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 072


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:26:04 AM »
Did that idiot Lily Allen ever take in some refugees?
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 976


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:43:30 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:26:04 AM
Did that idiot Lily Allen ever take in some refugees?

What she wrote about Laurence Fox:




What a fuckin hypocritical cunt!  souey lost rava
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:01:06 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:43:30 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:26:04 AM
Did that idiot Lily Allen ever take in some refugees?

What she wrote about Laurence Fox:




What a fuckin hypocritical cunt!  souey lost rava
Shes too stupid to see the irony. souey
Bet she takes it up the wrong un though.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 396



View Profile WWW
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:33:46 AM »
What's everybody's definition of wokism then? I've heard a few different theories recently and am interested in how it is viewed within this intellectual hotbed. 
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 272

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:40:47 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:33:46 AM
What's everybody's definition of wokism then? I've heard a few different theories recently and am interested in how it is viewed within this intellectual hotbed. 

Simple - SFLD

 :ukfist:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 072


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:43:30 AM »
It's all about a deep seated narcissistic need to virtue signal. It's adherents are middle to upper class who eat avocado on toast for breakfast and think the sun shines out of the EU' s arse.
Logged
DowningAlbion
***
Online Online

Posts: 169


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:54:19 AM »
In reality, it's a US term arising out of the Black Civil Rights movement of 60s that was resurrected for the Black Lives Matter and Me Too movements IN THE USA

It has no relevance to UK and I doubt anyone on Teesside has ever described themselves as WOKE. It's currently being weaponised by right-wing media like the Mail and Express to give their brainwashed readers a new imaginary threat to moan about  :meltdown:
Logged
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 327


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:15:15 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 11:54:19 AM
In reality, it's a US term arising out of the Black Civil Rights movement of 60s that was resurrected for the Black Lives Matter and Me Too movements IN THE USA

It has no relevance to UK and I doubt anyone on Teesside has ever described themselves as WOKE. It's currently being weaponised by right-wing media like the Mail and Express to give their brainwashed readers a new imaginary threat to moan about  :meltdown:



What a load of utter bollocks.

Woke was a term that was created by the radical left, it's used to describe people who 'woke up' to their privilege.

In reality is just a racist and sexist term used by the radical leftist post modernists who want to segregate individuals from their collective groups to undermine and destabilize society in an effort to create a communist utopia.
They aim to target the nuclear family and the Christian church as the staples of Western culture.

This is the end goal, this is why we see the promotion of degeneracy (trans children, pedophiles and drug culture). Where abortion is actively celebrated by the loons.

Someone who is woke is simply someone who believes the white male is responsible for all the evils in the world and that Western Culture is inherently patriarchal, racist and evil.

Basically some who is woke is a giant cunt.
Logged
DowningAlbion
***
Online Online

Posts: 169


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:41:08 PM »
Nope...it's definitely African-american in origin. Your definition is mental because it's made up by you :alf:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:47 PM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 129



View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:05:10 PM »
It is a term to describe the following people

Virtue signallers
Who think that white people cannot be victims of racism
Push positive discrimination
Deny that there is a racial predisposition when it comes to child exploitation, rape and grooming, and defend the blind eye turners
Worship Greta Thunberg
Call white people gammons
Hate white working class
Hate Brexit and its voters
Love Corbyn and his cult
Momentum followers
Extinction Rebellion
Think white privilege exists
Shuts down debate by calling people racist



 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 072


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:35:45 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 396



View Profile WWW
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:15:15 PM
Basically some who is woke is a giant cunt.

Good - many thanks. I think I fully understand it now.  :chrisk: mcl :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:13:00 PM »
People who get offended on behalf of others when no offence has taken place.  :wanker:
See also selected liberalism. :matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 327


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:48:54 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:05:10 PM
It is a term to describe the following people

Virtue signallers
Who think that white people cannot be victims of racism
Push positive discrimination
Deny that there is a racial predisposition when it comes to child exploitation, rape and grooming, and defend the blind eye turners
Worship Greta Thunberg
Call white people gammons
Hate white working class
Hate Brexit and its voters
Love Corbyn and his cult
Momentum followers
Extinction Rebellion
Think white privilege exists
Shuts down debate by calling people racist



 

This  :like:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 060

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:19:43 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:13:00 PM
People who get offended on behalf of others when no offence has taken place.  :wanker:
See also selected liberalism. :matty:

 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 777


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:52:04 PM »
I thought it was a dirty perv cunt because Willy said I was woke.






 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:58:27 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:52:04 PM
I thought it was a dirty perv cunt because Willy said I was woke.






 
Bucking owt with a minge is a kind of wokeness,especially if have your eyes  open. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 